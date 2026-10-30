An NFL Quarterback Lost His Season Due to a Blood Clot — Here’s How to Lower Your Risk

A sore calf can seem like an ordinary consequence of a hard workout. For a professional quarterback taking hits every week, it might barely register as unusual. But pain and swelling can also signal something that deserves far more attention — a blood clot.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blood clot diagnosis has brought that danger into focus, along with questions about how to recognize this problem before it becomes an emergency.

“The league’s made a conscious decision to try and expand their reach worldwide. And this has led to playing in places like Australia and Paris and Berlin and London. So all of a sudden, you do have the risk that all airline passengers are aware of, or should be aware of, which is the length of the flight and being conscious of ways to stand up, walk around, move — ways to combat the tendency toward clotting,” renowned sports agent Leigh Steinberg explained to Discover.

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What Happened to Jalen Hurts?

According to BBC Sport, Hurts injured his left calf on Oct. 4, 2026. An ultrasound in London, England, on Oct. 10 identified a superficial clot, and he was cleared to play the following day and fly home afterward.

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Further testing revealed deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, and bilateral pulmonary emboli. An Oct. 19 statement said he would receive blood-thinning medication and was expected to recover fully, although he would likely miss the season’s remaining games.

For Steinberg, the implications extend far beyond football.

“I think this is the kind of dramatic event that sets off a clarion call for awareness of the risk of deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. And I think it will make everybody more conscious of those situations, especially where it involves travel. It rings the bell, calling for awareness and more research into the subject,” Steinberg told Discover.

What Are DVT and Bilateral Pulmonary Emboli?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, DVT occurs when a clot forms in a vein deep inside the body, usually in a leg. A superficial clot develops closer to the skin.

The danger escalates when part of a deep-vein clot breaks away, travels through the bloodstream, and lodges in an artery supplying the lungs, blocking blood flow. That is the definition of a pulmonary embolism, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. A bilateral pulmonary embolism means both lungs are affected.

DVT can cause swelling, calf pain or cramping, warmth, and changes in skin color. Sometimes, however, it produces no obvious symptoms.

Sudden breathlessness, chest pain that worsens with a deep breath or cough, a racing heartbeat, coughing up blood, dizziness, or fainting can indicate a pulmonary embolism. Mayo Clinic recommends calling 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you encounter any of those symptoms.

How to Reduce Blood Clot Risk

When you sit still for hours, your calf muscles stop helping push blood back toward your heart. Blood can then pool in the legs, increasing clot risk.

The CDC recommends walking every two to three hours during travel and exercising your legs while seated. Raise and lower your heels, lift your toes, or tighten and release your leg muscles. On road trips, schedule walking breaks and, if traveling in the air, clear a space beneath your seat to help your mobility, adds Columbia Surgery.

Recent surgery or injury, previous clots, pregnancy, estrogen-containing medications, and inherited clotting disorders can increase risk. The CDC recommends asking your clinician whether compression stockings or preventative medication may make sense before traveling.

Regular activity and avoiding smoking also help reduce DVT risk, according to Mayo Clinic. These habits cannot prevent every clot, but the goal is just to keep moving — and get unfamiliar symptoms checked instead of assuming they are just ordinary soreness.

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The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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