An Elusive Gray Fox Climbs Trees to Hide in Plain Sight — and It May Be Much Rarer Than Once Thought

The striking red fox is a common woodland creature many in North America have seen; its cousin, the gray fox, however, is much more elusive.

The gray fox ranges across much of the United States, as well as Central and northern South America, and, according to a recent study in Global Ecology and Conservation, its population may be declining, especially in the Midwest.

Because of the gray fox’s elusiveness, researchers in Michigan are partnering to conduct a survey to better understand the state's gray fox population. The gray fox may be hiding in plain sight, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), so the project is calling on the public to report any fox sightings and, if possible, take and submit photos.

"The research project […] represents the first regional spatial assessment of gray fox in Michigan, ever! They are a really neat species and an important member of Michigan’s ecosystem, but they haven’t gotten much attention in the past,” Cody Norton, DNR furbearer specialist, told Discover. “With declining trends in abundance indicators, it's important that we change that and spend time and resources determining their status and what factors may be driving declining trends. “

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Declining Gray Fox Populations in the Midwest

Gray fox (top) and red fox (bottom). Gray foxes are generally smaller than red foxes, with salt-and-pepper gray fur and a black stripe down the tail, and have shorter legs. Unlike red foxes, gray foxes are skilled climbers and can climb trees to escape predators or search for food. (Image Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

Michigan isn’t the only state to start these monitoring programs. The Global Ecology and Conservation study examined gray fox populations across 16 counties in southern Illinois and found that they had steadily declined during the study periods (2008 to 2010 and 2022 to 2023).

The results show that occupancy declined from 20 percent in the first survey period to 6 percent in the second.

“At a range-wide level, gray fox are stable and have robust populations in many portions of their range (e.g., West Coast states, southern states),” Norton told Discover.

“However, several midwestern and northeastern states have observed relatively rapid decreasing trends in abundance indicators, suggesting populations in both of these regions are declining," Norton added. "This has prompted a number of states to initiate research and monitoring projects to better identify the status of gray fox populations and factors that may be driving population declines. In the Midwest, this includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan."

To better understand fox populations in Michigan, the DNR, Northern Michigan University, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians have partnered on this research project to monitor both red and gray foxes in the state. Based on the reports the group is already seeing, the DNR suggests the number of gray foxes in Michigan is lower than once thought.

What Is Causing the Gray Fox Decline in the Midwest?

A gray fox was spotted scavenging a roadkill turkey in Michigan. (Image Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

Part of the project will help confirm whether gray fox populations are actually dwindling and pinpoint what factors could be causing that decline.

“In addition to confirming whether abundance trends are accurately representing actual population declines, determining what factors may be contributing to the decline is the focus of these studies,” Norton told Discover.

“Currently, we don’t know what factors are driving apparent declining trends in Michigan, and likely won’t until additional work is completed (e.g., collaring individual fox and estimating cause-specific mortality)," Norton said. "Some initial findings out of surrounding states have documented gray fox mortality due to coyote predation and canine distemper as more common sources of mortality, but more work is needed to determine if these are significantly contributing to declines.”

Asking the Public to Monitor for Gray Foxes

Gray fox in Michigan (Image Courtesy of R Kolakovich)

There is still more research to be done on what is impacting gray foxes in the Midwest, whether it is predation or disease. Gathering this data is where public help comes in.

Gray foxes are elusive and, like cats, can climb trees to avoid predators or hide. According to the DNR, they are also likely to live near people and build their dens under old garages or outbuildings near wooded areas.

This could make them more difficult to detect with traditional wildlife monitoring techniques, such as trail cameras, in non-residential areas. The DNR hopes the community can capture images of the foxes on their private trail cameras, video doorbells, or home security systems.

“Many of our traditional survey techniques (e.g., trail camera survey grids) may not work as well due to their rarity on the landscape and close proximity to human-made structures, so we are really relying on and appreciate members of the public reporting sightings so that we can continue to improve our understanding of gray fox in the state!” Norton concluded.

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