Hair loss is a change that shows up in the mirror, but it starts beneath the skin, where hair follicles gradually shrink and produce finer strands. To reach those follicles, a team of researchers turned to something that might already be sitting on the bathroom counter — they built a comb.

Their comb, called Detangle after Disney’s Tangled, has teeth that deliver small electrical pulses and dispense molecules as they glide across the skin. In a study published in Nature Communications, mice treated with the comb regrew fur across nearly all of the test area within four weeks. The secret to its success? The comb’s teeth are two different lengths.

“The comb teeth, embedded with electrodes of differential height, can generate a directional electric field that penetrates ~9 times deeper than conventional external application during combing. This enhanced penetration allows for the efficient intracellular delivery of regulatory molecules to hair follicle cells and promotes follicle regeneration,” the authors wrote in their study.

How an Electric Comb Targets Hair Follicles

Androgenetic alopecia, better known as pattern hair loss, develops in part because susceptible follicles respond to a hormone called dihydrotestosterone, or DHT. Over time, those follicles shrink and the hairs they produce become thinner.

Treatments such as topical minoxidil can help stimulate growth, but the team wanted to deliver its experimental treatment deeper into the skin, closer to the cells it was designed to reach.

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Detangle’s shorter teeth deposit molecules through tiny rolling tips that work like the ball in a ballpoint pen. The staggered teeth also contain electrodes. As the skin shifts against the teeth during combing, their offset helps create a stronger, more directed electric field than teeth of equal height.

The electrical pulses also appeared to stimulate follicles on their own, but the comb was designed to give them two additional kinds of help.

One molecule carries DNA instructions for making a protein that encourages new blood vessels to grow around follicles. The other is a short piece of RNA that turns down production of an enzyme involved in making DHT. Together, they address two conditions around a struggling follicle by boosting its blood supply and dialing down a hormonal signal that can inhibit growth.

Read More: This Pulling-Hair Disorder Affects Millions, but Its Key Triggers May Be Overlooked

What the Mouse Study Found About Hair Regrowth

To mimic features of pattern hair loss, the researchers removed fur from patches on the mice’s backs and applied testosterone to the exposed skin. They then compared several treatments, including the comb with electrical stimulation alone, the comb loaded with one or both molecules, and topical minoxidil.

After 28 days, fur covered nearly the entire test patch in the group that received electrical stimulation and both molecules, compared with roughly 70 percent coverage in the minoxidil group. The combined treatment also increased the number of follicles in skin samples and boosted local blood flow.

Human pattern hair loss can progress over years, and the researchers tested the comb on mouse skin under controlled conditions. In the future, human trials would need to establish whether it can safely stimulate regrowth on the scalp and how long any gains last.

For now, the experiment shows promise for a future where treating hair loss could be as easy as running a comb across your head.

Read More: Genetic Variant May Cause People with Red Hair to Respond Differently to Pain Medication and Anesthesia

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