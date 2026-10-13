An Ear for Tiny Sound Differences May Help Adults Learn New Languages

When you are learning another language, someone can say a word slowly, repeat it several times, and still leave you wondering what makes it different from the one you just said. You listen for the distinction they keep pointing out, but to your ear, the two sound much the same.

Language learners with a good ear for sound tend to be better at telling apart the sounds of a new language, according to a team from UCL and Tohoku University in the Journal of Experimental Psychology. The skill, called auditory precision, is how well a person notices fine differences in sound. Brain scans found less activity in some speech-related regions among these learners when they heard unfamiliar vowels, and more among learners with lower precision, which the authors suggest may reflect reliance on the speech patterns of their first language.

“Learners with a ‘good ear’ for auditory differences can hear a new foreign-language sound objectively, without immediately processing it as ‘language.’ Instead, their brains analyze the acoustic information itself, and this may be the key to why some people grasp new languages with more ease than others,” said lead author Kazuya Saito-van Poeteren in a press release.

Testing Auditory Precision

In the listening test, Japanese learners of English heard three tones that were not speech and picked the one that sounded different. The odd tone differed only slightly in the range of sound frequencies that helps tell one vowel from another.

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The researchers compared how learners did on that listening test with how well they identified English vowels. Among 140 learners in the Tokyo area, those with better precision did better at telling apart word pairs like mad and mud, and a second sample of 67 college students in Sendai showed the same pattern.

In both groups, auditory precision remained associated with vowel identification even after accounting for language-learning experience, such as classes, travel, and pronunciation training.

The Sendai students had an fMRI scan, which tracks brain activity through blood flow, while judging whether pairs of English vowels matched and then doing the same with pairs of tones.

Learners with lower precision showed more activity in left-hemisphere regions tied to movement and sensation for the vowels but not for the tones, while higher-precision learners showed less, at a level that appeared similar to their response to the tones.

Japanese has no vowels like those in mad and mud, and listeners often hear both as the Japanese vowel “a,” so the authors suggest the extra activity may reflect lower-precision learners leaning on familiar Japanese speech habits. They call the findings exploratory, and the extra activity could stem from how effortful the task was. The study tested how learners heard vowels rather than how they spoke them, and it did not establish whether improving auditory precision would help learners acquire new sounds.

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Why Training the Ear Could Change Language Learning

“Most people approach foreign language learning by memorizing vocabulary and listening to speech, but our study indicated that language learners might also benefit from training the auditory abilities that underpin language learning itself,” Saito-van Poeteren said.

Adults with similar experience can still end up with very different accents, and the authors say a learner’s ear may be part of the reason.

“Foreign language education should move beyond an approach based on ‘more practice’ and towards one that develops learners’ ear for language learning in line with their auditory characteristics,” he said in the press release.

For a learner who attends classes, uses the language and still hears the teacher’s words and their own as the same, the team aims to add listening exercises to the lessons they already have, so the difference becomes easier to detect.

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