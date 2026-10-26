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An Ancient Red Panda Relative Once Roamed Tennessee's Forests, Likely Eating Plants With a Fake Thumb

Learn about Bristol's Panda, an ancient relative of the modern red panda that lived in what is now Tennessee around 5 million years ago. 

Written byJack Knudson
| 3 min read
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Modern red panda
Modern red panda, not associated with the finding. (Image Credit: Honza123/Shutterstock)

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Today, the cute and cuddly red panda that wanders along treetops in Asia is the only living member of the red panda's family. Its ancient relatives were once scattered across patches of forest in the Northern Hemisphere before going extinct millions of years ago. Red panda fossils have surfaced in some unlikely places — like in the heart of northeastern Tennessee.

In 2002, paleontologists found the tooth of a red panda relative at Gray Fossil Site in Tennessee, a treasure trove of fossils that had been discovered during road construction.

This relative was named Bristol’s Panda, and over the next few years, experts uncovered more of its teeth and bones at the site. These fossilized clues painted a thorough picture of Bristol’s Panda, revealing its omnivorous diet and forest-adapted features.

Bristol's Panda in an Ancient Forest

Nearly two complete skeletons of Bristol's Panda have been retrieved from Gray Fossil Site; around 4.5 million to 5 million years ago, this site was a warm, wet forest with a pond that had formed in a sinkhole. Along with Bristol's Panda, over 100 species of ancient animals lived within this Appalachian ecosystem, including rhinos, tapirs, and alligators, according to East Tennessee State University.

The ancient forest of Gray Fossil Site would've had ample plants for Bristol's Panda to feast on — namely, the mammal likely ate river cane, a species of bamboo endemic to the south-central United States.

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It's not entirely known how Bristol's Panda went extinct, but it may have been a combination of climate change and competition from other types of carnivores, according to Red Pandazine.

Read More: Red Panda Cub in Virginia Could Be Named After Dolly Parton

Modern Red Pandas

Today, the modern red panda calls the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China home, spending most of the day resting in trees, according to the Red Panda Network. Just like China’s iconic black-and-white giant panda, red pandas primarily eat bamboo leaves.

While both animals have the panda moniker, they aren’t actually related. The giant panda belongs to the Ursidae family (along with the brown bear, polar bear, and five other bear species), but the red panda belongs to the family Ailuridae.

The red panda is often considered the “original panda,” however, because it was first described in 1835, nearly 50 years before the giant panda.

The red panda is the only surviving member of Ailuridae, which has roots in the Late Oligocene to Early Miocene epochs (around 25 million to 18 million years ago). Some extinct members of this family displayed significant differences from the modern red panda. Bataller’s panda (Simocyon batalleri), which lived in Spain, was the size of a puma and had a more meat-heavy diet, for instance, according to the University of Bristol.

Moving to Tennessee

A subfamily of Ailuridae called Ailurinae — which transitioned to a more plant-heavy diet — emerged in Spain alongside Simocyon, and it spread across the Northern Hemisphere, spanning from Eurasia to North America. Forests eventually started to break up during the late Miocene and early Pliocene (around 8 million to 4.4 million years ago), stranding populations of red pandas in islands of forests around the world.

Bristol’s panda is a product of these migrations, ending up in Tennessee during the late Miocene and early Pliocene. Its teeth at Gray Fossil Site suggest that the species was an omnivore — it likely preferred plants, as indicated by molars specialized for grinding vegetation, but its other teeth were still good for slicing meat.

Bristol’s Panda also had bigger bones, meaning it may have spent more time roaming and hunting on the forest floor. Similar to the modern red panda, it had a “false thumb,” an enlarged, modified wrist bone used for grabbing bamboo stems and tree branches (Bristol’s panda, however, had a smaller false thumb than modern red pandas, again hinting at a more terrestrial lifestyle).

For the modern red panda, climate change also poses a threat. With fewer than 10,000 individuals believed to be left in the wild, conservationists have stressed the importance of mitigating damage to forests in Asia to save this sole remaining member of its family.

Read More: Orphaned Baby Raccoons Learn to Fish, Swim, and Climb at Survival Boot Camp Before Returning to the Wild

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Meet the Author

  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

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