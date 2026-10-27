An Ancient Pandemic Left a Gene Silent in Chimpanzees, Which May Offer Clues as to Why Their Brains Differ From Ours

Most of us still have a leftover from COVID-19, a box of masks in a drawer or a rapid test that expired months ago. Chimpanzees have leftovers from a pandemic of their own, except theirs are in their DNA. Researchers believe the virus spread among their ancestors roughly 5 million years ago and left pieces of itself behind that humans never carried. A new study suggests one of those pieces could be one reason chimpanzee brains came to differ from ours.

The study, reported in Science Advances, found that one of those leftovers sits inside a gene called LINC00662 in chimpanzees and keeps it turned off. In humans, that gene is turned on early in brain development and appears to help young nerve cells grow. Yet the two species share more than 96 percent of the DNA used to build proteins, which suggests some of what separates us may lie in which genes are turned on, not in which genes we have.

“Our findings suggest that one gene, LINC00662, plays a significant role in early human brain development,” senior author Johan Jakobsson said in a press release.

How an Ancient Virus Ended Up in Chimpanzee DNA

The virus, called PTERV1, is a retrovirus, a kind that copies itself into the DNA of the animal it infects, and when that happens in egg or sperm cells, later generations can inherit the copy. Chimpanzees have at least 150 such copies, and why humans escaped is unknown, though the authors suggest our ancestors either lived somewhere else or could fight the virus off; earlier lab work found that a human protein called TRIM5α blocks it in human cells.

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Cells guard against viral DNA like this by covering it in chemical tags, a system called methylation, that tell the cell to leave that part of its DNA alone. Nearly every copy in the chimpanzee cells carried those tags, and at one spot the tags spread beyond the viral DNA and reached the part of the gene that controls whether it turns on, which is how LINC00662 ended up turned off.

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Turning a Chimpanzee Gene Back On

To test that explanation, the team grew organoids, tiny balls of cells that mimic the earliest stage of brain development, from two human and two chimpanzee cell lines, and the gene was turned on in the human ones and off in the chimpanzee ones. They then used CRISPR, a tool for editing DNA, to cut the roughly 7,000-letter piece of viral DNA out of the chimpanzee cells, and the gene turned back on, showing that the leftover was the cause.

When they turned the gene off in human organoids, the nerve cells showed weaker signs of growing branches after 30 days, although the organoids formed and grew normally.

What the Finding Means for Brain Evolution

The gene may not be the only one the virus affected, since the team found viral DNA in 45 chimpanzee genes and 10 of those, including LINC00662, were turned on at different levels in chimpanzees and humans.

The experiments were done in lab-grown cells, so they cannot show what the virus did inside a living brain, and the researchers plan to test whether other viral leftovers changed genes the same way and whether such DNA is tied to brain disorders.

Bonobos carry the same piece of viral DNA in the same spot, and the researchers' data show the gene turned off in bonobo brain-cell models too. Both apes closest to us, then, still carry traces of a pandemic that, for reasons still unsettled, left no such mark in our DNA.

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