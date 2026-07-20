American Heart Association Deems 5 Cups of Coffee Safe but Warns Against Energy Drinks

Humans love coffee. So much so that caffeine has been called the world's most popular stimulant, and coffee is the most common source of it. For many, the brown brew is the first thing they reach for in the morning, boosting alertness and concentration and helping them power through a day that demands focus. But like any substance, there comes a point where more isn't necessarily better.

A recent scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA) offers some answers, at least regarding cardiovascular health. According to the latest evidence, drinking up to five cups of caffeinated coffee a day is considered safe for most adults and may even be associated with a lower risk of certain cardiovascular conditions.

The review, published in Circulation, also examined energy drinks and found important differences compared with coffee. "High doses of caffeine, such as those found in energy drinks including energy shots, may have harmful effects on the heart and should be avoided," said Gregory Marcus, chair of the scientific statement volunteer writing group and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, in a statement.

Read More: How Energy Drinks’ Hidden Caffeine Could Contribute to Long-Term Health Risks

Caffeinated Coffee Versus Energy Drinks

The AHA summarized the latest research on caffeinated coffee and important markers of cardiovascular health, including blood pressure, cholesterol levels, Type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and other arrhythmias.

Overall, consuming no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine from black coffee per day was considered safe for most adults. The findings apply to plain black coffee rather than drinks with sugar, sweeteners, flavored syrups, or cream, as they possibly reduce health benefits.

According to the statement, caffeinated coffee typically contains 9.4 to 20.6 milligrams of caffeine per fluid ounce, depending on the beans and brewing method. That translates to about three to five 8-ounce cups of regular black coffee per day as a recommendation.

If the caffeine intake surpasses those levels, which are often found in energy drinks that can contain three to four times more caffeine than regular coffee, the experts saw connections to high blood pressure and an irregular heart rhythm. Energy drinks, bars, gels, and supplements often contain additional ingredients to amplify their physiological effects, which can lead to harm.

Why Studying Coffee's Health Effects Is Challenging

Studying the health effects of foods and beverages is rarely straightforward. Isolating the impact of a single compound is difficult because so many other ingredients and lifestyle factors can influence the results.

When researchers study caffeine, they usually do so through coffee, which contains a wide range of other bioactive compounds, including antioxidants and anti-inflammatory chemicals that have also been linked to cardiovascular health.

People also respond to caffeine differently. The compound is metabolized in the liver and typically reaches peak blood levels within about an hour, but genetics, age, and habitual caffeine consumption all influence how quickly it's processed and how strongly it affects someone. Some people gradually develop a tolerance and need more coffee to achieve the same effect, while others remain sensitive to much smaller amounts.

Other Caffeine-Containing Products Are Still Understudied

Coffee and energy drinks aren't the only sources of caffeine. Tea and chocolate naturally contain varying amounts of caffeine, while some over-the-counter and prescription medications can also contribute to overall caffeine intake or affect how the body processes it.

The experts say more research is needed to understand how these products affect cardiovascular and overall health. Some studies suggest tea may also reduce the risk of certain cardiovascular diseases, although those benefits may result from a combination of caffeine and other naturally occurring bioactive compounds.

"Although research suggests that caffeine consumption may be associated with certain cardiovascular benefits for some people, it's important to remember that there is no 'one-size-fits-all' strategy for safe caffeine consumption," said Marcus. "It's important to pay attention to how your body responds to caffeine and talk with your healthcare team about what is right for you."

Read More: Brewed for Longevity: Drinking Coffee Linked To Healthy Aging in Women

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