AI-Powered Wearable Device Could One Day Transmit Smells Over the Internet

Our sense of smell is crucial to perceiving the world around us; it's linked to memories and can even affect emotions. However, our sense of smell remains one of the last frontiers to be digitally recreated. Unlike vision and sound, which can now be easily reproduced by all types of devices in our homes, smell cannot yet be digitally reproduced to let us experience the delicious casserole from a cooking show or the musky forest floor from a nature documentary.

Because olfaction relies on sensing chemical compounds rather than physical light or sound waves, technology faces limitations in accurately capturing a smell, transmitting that information across devices, and reproducing the odor at the destination. However, researchers at Ohio State University and Zhejiang Laboratory in China have made a significant leap toward delivering smells through a screen one day.

As described in a paper published in Science Advances, the team designed a fully automated system that utilizes artificial intelligence to classify which chemicals belong to which smell profile, as well as bracelets or necklaces that dispense the transmitted smell near the receiver’s nose.

Read More: First-Ever Smell Map Is a Breakthrough in Sensory Research, a Step to Help Us Tackle Loss of Smell

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Using Artificial Intelligence to Detect and Transmit Smells Over the Internet

There have been numerous attempts to transmit smell over distances using technology. Usually, those setups required unwieldy desktop equipment, analog scratch-and-sniff cards, or virtual reality (VR) headsets, which often needed a person on the other end to release the scent manually, according to Phys.org.

To overcome this limitation, the team developed a system that uses machine-learning algorithms that can detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) — the small molecules that make up a particular smell — and then classify them into certain categories. The scent data is then sent over the internet to a wearable device, such as a bracelet or necklace, including the receiver called “Scentronic,” which dispenses the smell.

To test their system, the team presented 14 healthy volunteers with five distinct odors (beer, cake, coffee, orange, and red wine), individually or in combinations, and asked them to identify the smells.

New System Accurately Transmits Smells of Beer, Cake, Coffee, and More

The tests showed that the volunteers were able to correctly identify individual smells with 73 percent accuracy. Smell combinations, such as beer and cake or coffee and orange, were accurately identified around 71 percent of the time.

Another advantage of the new system was how quickly the device was able to pick up scents from the sensor. It took only 0.6 seconds for the system to respond to a scent signal, which is roughly the time it takes for a heartbeat. When more complex food odors were involved, however, the system needed several seconds to classify the smells accurately.

Building on their scent system, the team also developed a version that dispenses flavored liquids infused with scents to recreate not just a smell but also a taste experience transmitted through the internet. The team described how people could one day choose a virtual drink in a VR environment and experience its flavor in the comfort of their own homes.

From Virtual Social Gatherings to Treating Sensory Loss

Although the results of the new technology are promising, the research team also noted that the system has limitations. For example, the smells are not built from the smallest building blocks, which would allow for greater precision, but are instead reconstructed through preloaded odor channels.

Next, the team wants to test their system outside a controlled lab, expand the complexity of their tests, and better control potential biases among volunteers testing the system.

In the future, this technology could be used in virtual social interactions, online shopping, and in healthcare. For the latter, this could include psychophysical testing to better understand and treat sensory loss.

Read More: Nose Blindness Can Prevent You From Smelling Some Odors in Your Home — Here's Why

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