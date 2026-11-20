Did you catch the top stories this week? Check out our roundup below, covering the biggest science news and stories that matter.

This week's stories, from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2026, include how veterans' exposure to Agent Orange may raise Parkinson's risk, two gorillas caught building a living ladder to reach food, foot-stiffening socks could make walking easier, a rare, baby one-horned rhino born at Chester Zoo, the world's largest animal crossing about to open in Los Angeles, and a surge in creatine supplement use in U.S. college students.

1. U.S. Veterans With Direct Exposure to Agent Orange Have a 99 Percent Higher Risk of Parkinson’s

During the Vietnam War, U.S. military crews sprayed Agent Orange to strip leaves from trees and expose positions hidden by the forest canopy. The crews’ work ended decades ago, but when veterans began receiving diagnoses for neurological conditions in their later lives, researchers stepped in to see if there was a connection.

Read More: U.S. Veterans With Direct Exposure to Agent Orange Have a 99 Percent Higher Risk of Parkinson’s

2. A Security Camera Caught Two Gorillas Forming a "Living Ladder" to Reach Food 15 Feet Up Half-sisters creating a 'living ladder' to reach food. (Image Courtesy of The Ramat Gan Safari (Zoological Center Tel Aviv-Ramat Gan))

Keepers at the Ramat Gan Safari in Israel found two of their western lowland gorillas calmly stripping leaves and bark from a hefty branch that had been hanging 15 feet off the ground, and nothing in the enclosure explained how it had come down. So they pulled the security footage, and what the cameras caught on a September afternoon in 2024 was a surprise.

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Read More: A Security Camera Caught Two Gorillas Forming a "Living Ladder" to Reach Food 15 Feet Up

3. Foot-Stiffening Socks May Make Walking Easier by Reducing the Workload of Leg Muscles

If you feel like walking is a chore, wearing a pair of socks designed to stiffen your feet may be the key to easier strolls. Although this may sound a bit counterintuitive, greater foot stiffness can lighten the burden on leg muscles, a trade-off that conserves energy while walking.

Read More: Foot-Stiffening Socks May Make Walking Easier by Reducing the Workload of Leg Muscles

4. Rare, Baby One-Horned Rhino Born After 15 Months of Waiting at Chester Zoo, Part of an Extensive Breeding Program Baby rhino with Asha. (Image Courtesy of Chester Zoo)

For about 15 months, zoo keepers at Chester Zoo patiently waited for Asha, a greater one-horned rhino, to show signs of labor. This wasn’t Asha’s first time giving birth, but zoo keepers knew that any pregnancy could be risky. Then, one evening around mid-October 2026, the signs arrived.

Read More: Rare, Baby One-Horned Rhino Born After 15 Months of Waiting at Chester Zoo, Part of an Extensive Breeding Program

5. The World's Largest Wildlife Crossing Is About to Officially Open, and Animals Are Already Exploring

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing opens to wildlife on Dec. 2, 2026, a strip of planted ground thrown across 10 lanes at Liberty Canyon to reconnect the Santa Monica Mountains with the hills to the north.

Read More: The World's Largest Wildlife Crossing Is About to Officially Open, and Animals Are Already Exploring

6. Creatine Supplements Surge in Popularity Among U.S. College Students Amid Growing Fitness and Body-Image Pressures

Creatine is typically one of the most sought-after supplements when it comes to building muscle. With its popularity spiking in recent years, it has become a mainstay in many gym-goers' fitness routines. It has especially caught on with young adults, in large part because of social media and health trends that have spread online.

Read More: Creatine Supplements Surge in Popularity Among U.S. College Students Amid Growing Fitness and Body-Image Pressures