During the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 2026, human space engineering quietly reached an important milestone. NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is believed to have officially reached the one-light-day mark, making it the first human-made object to travel this far from Earth.

Since its launch in 1977, Voyager 1 has covered 16 billion miles, traveling at around 38,000 miles per hour and passing both Jupiter and Saturn. During its almost 50-year mission, the spacecraft collected data from these two gas giants, while discovering previously unknown planetary rings and moons in our solar system. In 2012, Voyager 1 crossed the boundary into interstellar space, where it continues to send us information from beyond our solar system.

Alan Cummings, an astrophysicist and senior research scientist at Caltech’s Space Radiation Laboratory who has been part of the Voyager program since its beginning, said he sees the milestone as an engineering achievement, both for how long Voyager 1 has lasted and for the ability to keep communicating with it across such a distance, as reported in Reuters.

The Voyager Mission Started Almost 50 Years Ago

On Sept. 5, 1977, Voyager 1 began its historic journey after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its twin spacecraft, Voyager 2, had actually left Earth 16 days earlier, but Voyager 1 overtook it that December.

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According to NASA, the original plan was to study Jupiter and Saturn up close, including Saturn’s rings and the moons known at the time. Each spacecraft carried ten scientific instruments to help with the job. Today, just two remain active (the Magnetometer and Plasma Wave Subsystem), as engineers work to conserve the spacecraft’s dwindling power supply.

Both Voyagers also carry the famous Golden Record, a gold-plated, 12-inch copper disk designed as a kind of time capsule for anyone who might encounter the spacecraft. It includes information about Earth’s location, along with sounds, images, and music representing life on our planet, from Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony to Australian Aboriginal songs, and greetings in more than 50 languages.

Read More: As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Distance, NASA Continues Shutting Down Instruments

A Journey of Unexpected Discoveries

The Voyagers ended up doing much more than their original mission called for. Voyager 1 spotted a thin ring around Jupiter and discovered two of its moons, Thebe and Metis. At Saturn, it also identified five previously unknown moons and another ring, now known as the G-ring.

As it happens, its biggest milestone came in 2012 when Voyager 1 passed beyond the heliosphere, the enormous bubble of particles and magnetic fields generated by the sun. Entering interstellar space gave scientists an unprecedented opportunity to study the environment beyond the Sun’s influence.

Cummings explained that Voyager 1 was the first spacecraft to report the energy spectra of galactic cosmic rays at low energies. Because the solar wind pushes these energetic particles back, they cannot be observed inside the heliosphere, and he described the finding as a long-sought prize of low-energy cosmic ray physics, as reported in Reuters.

The sibling spacecraft Voyager 2 followed a different route, eventually becoming the first spacecraft to visit Uranus and Neptune. It’s now on track to reach the one-light-day milestone in November 2035.

What’s the Importance of the Voyager Mission?

Interestingly, both spacecraft were originally designed for just five years of operation, enough time to complete their Jupiter and Saturn flybys. But with those objectives successfully achieved, NASA extended the mission to include Uranus and Neptune. And now, with both spacecraft in interstellar space, the already ambitious journey keeps breaking records.

The decades of additional observations have transformed our understanding of planetary science, answering longstanding questions while raising plenty of new ones about how our solar system was formed and is still evolving. For Cummings, the mission has also been a remarkable personal journey.

Cummings, now 82, said the Voyager mission has been the backbone of his career, and that he has worked on it and analyzed its data for 53 years, as reported in Reuters.

Read More: Astronomers Spent Years Chasing a Disappearing Planet Before It Slipped Out of View

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