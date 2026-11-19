In the rusty deserts of northern Sudan, the ruins of a medieval cathedral poke out of the sand. Archaeologists have recently returned to the site and uncovered more magnificent details of the structure.

The site is located on the east bank of the Nile in Old Dongola, a deserted Nubian town that was once the core of the Makuria kingdom. In the sixth century C.E., the kingdom converted to Christianity and the city flourished as a mini-metropolis of churches, monasteries, and grand architecture until the 14th century C.E.

In a new project, a team from the University of Warsaw in Poland and Sudan’s National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums has been excavating one of the many monumental buildings in the town, known as the Great Church of Jesus.

The work is only just getting started, but archaeologists have already uncovered a vast staircase and, for the first time, reached the cathedral’s original floor level. Some walls near the staircase still stand about 11 meters (36 feet) tall, suggesting the surrounding structure is of vast proportions.

Uncovering the Cathedral

Their preliminary estimates suggest the cathedral was once around 47 meters (154 feet) wide and 57 meters (187 feet) long, and perhaps as tall as 21 meters (68 feet). With further digs, they hope to reveal its size and equally massive reputation.

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“This was a building larger than the famous White House in Washington, DC — and we are planning to excavate it!” Professor Artur Obłuski, expedition director from the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw, said in a statement emailed to IFLScience.

“In the history of architecture, certain buildings emerge that, to use a modern term, become trendsetters. Hagia Sophia in Constantinople, modern-day Istanbul, is certainly one such example. The Great Church of Jesus appears to be a natural candidate for such a role in Nubia, and perhaps even in this part of Africa,” he added.

Unexpectedly, a smaller church has also been uncovered on the upper floor of the cathedral. Although much of this secondary structure has vanished, the archaeologists managed to recover fragments of plaster bearing Greek inscriptions and paint.

“We know that the paintings must have been magnificent — we now have six large shelving units filled with fragments of painted plaster. Unfortunately, very little survives on the walls themselves, unlike in a comparable church associated with King David, we discovered in 2023. That church, dating to the 13th century AD, was also added to the Great Church of Jesus, but on its northern side,” explained Professor Obłuski.

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Identifying Ancient Texts

Speaking about the inscriptions, Agata Deptuła added: “One of the texts can be identified as a fragment of the Prayer of Hannah, the mother of the prophet Samuel, known from the Old Testament. The surviving fragments were written in Greek in a careful book hand, with very small letters only about half a centimeter high.”

The Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw has been excavating Old Dongola since the 1960s, but progress at the site has been slow, not least because Sudan has been in a state of near-continuous conflict since its independence in the 1950s.

In the latest bout of civil war, UNESCO estimates that more than 100 cultural sites have been damaged, looted, or destroyed since fighting began in April 2023. Old Dongola has managed to stay out of harm's way so far, but the loss of history in the wider region is a stark reminder of what’s at stake.

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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