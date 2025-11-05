Advertisement

A Two-Mile-Tall Man Is Carved Into the Australian Outback — But No One Saw It Happen

Learn more about the “Marree Man,” a gigantic geoglyph carved into the Australian outback whose creator still remains a mystery.

Stephanie Edwards
ByStephanie Edwards
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
marree man in Australlia
Marree Man(Image Credit: Lauren Dauphin/Landsat/NASA Earth Observatory)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

If you ever find yourself flying over the Australian outback, you can look down and see one of its most enduring mysteries — a two-mile-tall naked man carved into the ground.

Advertisement

Known as the “Marree Man” or “Stuart’s Giant,” this enormous geoglyph appeared seemingly overnight on the Finniss Spring plateau, about 37 miles west of the remote township of Marree in South Australia.

The figure depicts what appears to be an Aboriginal hunter holding a throwable weapon. From top to bottom, the Marree Man stretches roughly 2.2 miles, with a perimeter that spans nearly 17 miles — a length that would take you about 30 minutes to drive.

Satellite data from NASA’s Landsat 8 dates the design’s creation to a span of just 16 days: somewhere between May 27 and June 12, 1998. Whoever made it worked fast and left nothing behind but a slowly disappearing puzzle yet to be solved.

Read More: Prehistoric Rock Art Lies Hidden Throughout the Grand Canyon

How the Marree Man Almost Disappeared

Thanks to the help of Mother Nature, the Marree Man geoglyph came close to disappearing forever. Over time, desert winds began to erase the mysterious giant’s shallow lines. By 2016, the Marree Man’s 10-inch-deep grooves had nearly completely faded into the landscape.

Before that could happen, a group of locals decided to bring him back to life. Using a commercial digger and a GPS-guided mapping system, they retraced the entire figure — a process that took 60 hours to complete.

The restored version has a special feature the original lacked: shallow grooves designed to trap water. These grooves will hopefully encourage vegetation to grow around the geoglyph’s outline. This clever addition means that in years to come, the figure’s green border may help better preserve its shape even longer than before.

Curiously, while redrawing the lines, workers uncovered about 250 bamboo stakes along the figure’s perimeter. Experts assume these were markers used by the original builder and suggest that the Marree Man’s creator used some kind of early GPS mapping system, which would have been cutting-edge technology in the late 1990s.

Marree Man: The Baby of the Geoglyph Family

Geoglyphs like the Marree Man are nothing new. For centuries they’ve been considered ancient symbols of human imagination.

Advertisement

The most famous examples are the Nazca Lines in Peru, which are vast ground drawings etched between 500 B.C.E. and 500 A.D. These massive figures of animals, plants, and imaginary beings have long puzzled archaeologists who still debate whether they served cosmic or ritual purposes, according to UNESCO.

The Blythe Intaglios in California depict human and animal forms carved into the desert between 450 and 2,000 years ago. The local Mojave people believe one figure represents Mustamho, their creator. In the Midwest, the Effigy Mounds of Iowa — shaped like birds, bears, turtles, and panthers — date back to 1400 B.C.E and served as both ceremonial and burial sites.

Advertisement

The Marree Man, by contrast, is barely old enough to drive. Yet, despite its youth, it carries the same mystifying power as those ancient counterparts. Who carved it, and why, remains one of modern archaeology’s strangest unsolved mysteries.

For now, the towering hunter continues to stand silent over the Australian outback, like a colossal question mark etched into the earth.

Read More: Petroglyphs in the U.S.: What Native Communities Want You to Know About These Rock Carvings

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Advertisement
  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the marketing coordinator at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
depiction of a Maya calendar
The Ancient Maya Used The Dresden Codex to Predict Solar Eclipses with Impressive Accuracy
natural color sources
Neanderthals Made Ochre Crayons 130,000 Years Ago, Showing Evidence of a Colorful Culture
Western Xia tombs at the foot of Helan Mountains
China’s Ancient Tombs Reveal Links Between Political Stability and Prosperous Landscapes
Coroner inspects body with mask on for death smell
What Death Really Smells Like, And How Your Brain Knows What to Do About It
Guinea baboon eating
Guinea Baboons Share Meat to Family and Friends, Just as Early Human Foragers Would Do
the louvre museum
These Priceless Crown Jewels Were Stolen From the Louvre Museum — But They Aren't the First
Ardipithecus ramidus skull in a museum exhibit
4.4-Million-Year-Old Ankle Holds Clues to How Our Ancient Ancestors Walked
Taftan Volcano
Taftan Volcano May Be Waking Up After a 700,000-Year Slumber
Examples of engravings discovered in the Roche-Cotard cave (Indre et Loire - France). On the left, the "circular panel" (ogive-shaped tracings) and on the right the "wavy panel" (two contiguous tracings forming sinuous lines).
AI Helps Decode Mysterious Prehistoric Cave Markings Known as Finger Flutings
A series of stone tools.
Humans in Europe Might’ve Taken Toolmaking Inspiration From Neanderthals
two ancient human skulls on display at a museum
Ancient Human Brains Adapted From Exposure to Lead Poisoning, Providing an Evolutionary Advantage
Aerial view of ship wreck excavation
Ancient Shipwreck Cargo Sheds Light on Iron Age Trade And a Lost Mediterranean Seaport 

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe