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A Tiny Object Thought to Be Space Junk Is Earth's Newest Mini-Moon, but 2026 QQ8 Isn't Sticking Around

Learn more about 2026 QQ8, also known as Earth's newest mini-moon that was first spotted on Aug. 20, 2026. 

Written byDr. Alfredo Carpineti
| 3 min read
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Asteroid in space, near Earth
(Image Credit: Mikael Damkier/Shutterstock)

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Earth has a tiny new mini-moon, a temporarily captured space rock that strayed a bit too close and got pulled into a loop around our planet. The tiny asteroid is known as 2026 QQ8, and for a while it was not clear if it was a natural object or some space junk that humanity has left lying around the Solar System, but it has returned.

First spotted on Aug. 20, 2026, by Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky, the temporary new satellite won't stick around for long, probably just a month before it manages to escape Earth's gravity and continue its journey around the Sun.

Earth's New Mini-Moon

In late October 2026, the Minor Planet Center of the International Astronomical Union confirmed that this object is natural. It approached Earth in April 2026, with a close approach on May 1, 2026, and was pulled in by gravity. Since then, this tiny 1-meter (3-foot) rock has been going in a loop around our planet.

There's no danger of it hitting Earth, though. It got as close as 537,000 kilometers (334,000 miles) back on August 18, 2026, and won’t get any closer than that. That's around 0.0038 AU, or 1.5 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Next month, just before its final goodbye on Dec. 13, 2026, it will be 1,352,000 kilometers (840,000 miles) away.

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“Orbit integrations indicate that this object is temporarily bound to the Earth,” a circular from the Minor Planet Center said. “No link to a known artificial object has been found. Further observations and dynamical studies are strongly encouraged.”

Studying these objects is important because it’s an opportunity to characterize near-Earth asteroids up close. Providing insights into the formation of the Solar System and even for planetary defense, in case some of these objects get too close.

Read More: Strange Asteroid May Be the First Known With Three Lobes and Its Own Moon

The Difference Between Mini-Moons and Quasi-Moons

Earth has one and only one natural satellite: the Moon. However, as our planet travels through space, it does interact with other small bodies. There are two categories of temporary companions: mini-moons and quasi-moons.

2026 QQ8 is a mini-moon. Mini-moons are small asteroids or comets that can become captured by a planet's gravity. They get close, do one or more loops around the planet, and then they are thrown back into the wider Solar System.

It is common for Earth to have a mini-moon at any given time. In August 2024, we temporarily had two. One of them, 2024 PT5, might have been a very special mini-moon because it was made from the Moon: it had the same chemical composition as our satellite.

Another mini-moon, 2022 NX1, is a repeat offender. It was a mini-moon in 1981 and 2022. Some of them come back.

Quasi-satellites or quasi-moons are different. They are not bound gravitationally to a planet, but if you look at their orbit, it would seem that they go around it.

The eight quasi-satellites of Earth, such as 469219 Kamoʻoalewa and Cardea, are influenced by the gravity of our planet, but it does not hold them. As we go around the Sun in one year, so do the quasi-moons, spending some time ahead of the Earth, some time behind, some time closer to the Sun, and some time farther away.

Quasi-moons appear to go around, even though they are not bound. Mini-moons are bound, but they will not stick around.

Will We See 2026 QQ8 Again?

According to EarthSky, astronomers have managed to trace 2026 QQ8's recent history. It appears to come close to Earth every 10 years.

In 1965, it came pretty close but not quite close enough for capture. In 2058, it will also come fairly close but again, not close enough to regain its status as a mini-moon.

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

Read More: An Obscure Asteroid Turns Out to Be a Dark Comet — a Mysterious Group of Hidden Comets

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Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

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    Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

    Dr. Alfredo Carpineti (he/him) is an astrophysicist and communicator, passionate about science but also art, history, reading, cooking, and traveling.View Full Profile

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