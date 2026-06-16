A Tiny Antarctic Sea Squirt Hosts a Bacterium That Could Kill Melanoma Cells and Help Develop Cancer Treatments

A small creature living in the remote, icy Antarctic depths harbors a bacterium that not only could kill melanoma cells but also help develop potential cancer treatments.

After a six-week expedition to Antarctica, a team of researchers from the University of South Florida (USF), led by chemistry professor Bill Baker, returned with ascidian — sea squirt — samples containing a bacterium, Candidatus Synoicihabitans palmerolidicus. This bacterium can produce the metabolite palmerolide A, which kills melanoma cells without causing too much harm to healthy human cells.

Baker made the bacterial discovery about 20 years ago on a prior expedition, and now, with funding in part from the National Science Foundation, Baker and team hope to further their research and perhaps contribute to emerging cancer treatments.

Finding Cancer Treatments in the Wild

Baker has dedicated decades to studying marine invertebrates, chemical ecology, and biosynthesis. According to a press release, some of Baker’s previous work had led to patented compounds, some of which could be used in medical treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections, cancer, and drug-resistant malaria.

Baker’s findings highlight the pharmaceuticals that may be hiding within ocean organisms and how we may be able to find treatments for certain diseases in the world around us.

“More than half of FDA-approved drugs originate from natural sources,” Baker said in the release. “We first discovered this ascidian produces a bacterium that contains a toxic compound that kills melanoma cancer cells while not harming normal human cells. That selectivity is critical in drug development because you want to treat the disease without harming the patient.”

Finding more efficient treatments for melanoma — one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer — without causing harm to the patient has the potential to help improve countless lives.

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The Importance of Antarctic Invertebrates

Baker and his team set their sights on marine invertebrates in Antarctica because many of them use chemical defenses to survive in the frigid waters. Many of these chemical compounds can help fight off predators and prevent diseases, making them ideal candidates for medical research, including melanoma treatments.

University of South Florida research in the Arctic. (Image Courtesy of Sam Affoullouss, USF)

“The continent is unique because it has been geographically and environmentally isolated for millions of years,” Baker said. “As a result, species in Antarctica have had time to evolve independently, leading to highly specialized organisms. The ascidians we study are adapted specifically to this environment and are not found anywhere else.”

The ascidians, often called sea squirts, were the main focus of the team's research. According to postdoctoral researcher Sam Afoullouss, a member of the research team, “our expedition focused on determining where the ascidian’s melanoma-killing bacterium occurs and how widespread it is. We also wanted to understand how it lives inside the organism and how that connects to the compounds linked to melanoma research.”

Diving for Ascidians

According to the press release, the ascidians typically dwell at depths of about 60 to 80 feet and usually cling to sloped or vertical seafloor surfaces, in areas with strong currents that help provide nutrients. To retrieve the organism, the team conducted multiple dives and used two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to pinpoint the ascidians' location.

Diving into the icy Antarctic waters wasn’t the only challenge the team had.

“On average, our dives were about 25 to 35 minutes at a time with a maximum of 130 feet,” diving safety officer Ben Meister said in the press release. “But in Antarctica, you’re dealing with ice, leopard seals, changing seas and sometimes very limited visibility. Every dive must be carefully planned to balance getting the work done while keeping everyone safe.”

University of South Florida research. (Image Courtesy of Sam Affoullouss, USF)

The Possibility of Medical Treatments

Once the samples were collected and the team retired to Baker’s Lab, they divided the ascidians among multiple research groups for a variety of tests and analyses, including biological and chemical assessments, as well as DNA research.

“Back in our stateside laboratories, we are analyzing the quantity and distribution of palmerolide A, the bacterium, and the molecular target of palmerolide A (vacuolar ATPase enzymes, which regulate acid gradients between intra- and extracellular environments),” Baker told Discover. “These analyses will help us determine, for example, whether the ascidian and bacterium are working in concert (symbiosis), whether the bacterium is detrimental to the ascidian (infectious), or one of several other potential relationships between the two."

Baker also added that this research is important on both a medical and environmental front.

“We are learning how organisms use symbiosis to survive in extreme conditions, which is still largely unknown in cold-water ecosystems like Antarctica. Understanding the source and function of this compound is critical if we hope to develop it into a drug,” Baker concluded in the press release.

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