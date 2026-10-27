A Test Camera Captured an Exceptionally Sharp View of the Seagull Nebula 3,700 Light-Years Away

Almost everyone has lain in the grass, watched a cloud drift past, and decided it looked like a dragon. Three clouds of gas roughly 3,700 light-years away invite the same game because, in the sky between the constellations Monoceros and Canis Major, the Unicorn and the Great Dog, they look like a seagull soaring.

The sharpest picture of the bird’s head, though, did not come from the giant camera built to survey the southern sky but from a smaller test camera that was only supposed to help engineers practice, and according to the Rubin Observatory, it remains the best the region has, in both depth and sharpness, until the bigger camera gathers more data.

How a Practice Camera Photographed the Seagull Nebula

Rubin Observatory stands in Chile, at Cerro Pachón, and is funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy and run jointly by NOIRLab and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. The test camera, called ComCam (short for Commissioning Camera), took about 16,000 exposures from Oct. 24 to Dec. 11, 2024, while engineers checked the hardware, software, and image processing the main camera would later depend on.

By the observatory’s standards, it is a small instrument, with nine light sensors that add up to 144 megapixels and a view of the sky roughly twice the area of the full moon, and the observatory released the picture now to mark two years since those tests began.

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The image mostly shows what newborn stars do to the gas around them. Their ultraviolet light is strong enough to make hydrogen gas glow, which appears pink, and the pressure of that light clears away dust that would otherwise hide the glow, while the blue haze is dust reflecting the starlight.

The bird’s blue eye is a system of three young, massive stars called HD 53367, which sits on top of a dark, rugged ridge, and the glowing cloud around it, a hydrogen cloud astronomers call an H II region and known as Sharpless 2-292, makes up the head within a larger region cataloged as IC 2177. The other two clouds, Sharpless 2-296 and Sharpless 2-297, fill out the rest of the bird.

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What the Practice Run Taught Rubin’s Team

Working through the ComCam pictures gave the team that processes Rubin’s images early practice at turning a scene this intricate into a clean image, so they could spot and fix problems before meeting them again in much bigger images, including a view of the Trifid and Lagoon Nebulae that was among the first the observatory shared in June 2025.

Those bigger images come from the LSST Camera, a 3,200-megapixel instrument whose view of the sky is 21 times larger than ComCam’s and which is attached to the Simonyi Survey Telescope, where it can capture the entire southern sky every three to four nights as part of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time, a 10-year project that started this year.

The observatory is named after Vera Rubin, the astronomer who gave scientists their first strong evidence that dark matter exists, and it plans to repeat those scans for a decade so the results work like a time-lapse of the universe.

ComCam has stopped taking pictures of the sky and now lives in a clean room at the summit, where it is used to test software for the larger camera and to give spare cooling compressors and vacuum pumps a regular workout so they stay in shape. A camera built to practice has, for now, taken the best portrait anyone has of a cloud shaped like a bird.

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