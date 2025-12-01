A Strange Zig-Zagging Solar Phenomenon Just Appeared Near Earth

Learn more about magnetic “switchbacks,” an odd magnetic twist that wasn’t expected to happen so close to home.

Stephanie Edwards
Stephanie Edwards
solar plasma from a solar storm swirling around Earth
Illustration of a solar storm swarming Earth.(Image Credit: Elena11/Shutterstock) 

For the first time, researchers have detected a magnetic “switchback” right here near Earth. A switchback is a zigzag twist in magnetic field lines once thought to occur only in the sun’s superheated outer atmosphere. The unexpected discovery is a bit like finding out a rare deep-sea creature also lives in your local lake.

The findings, published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, don’t just expand the map of where these magnetic oddities appear. It hints that Earth’s magnetic bubble may be more tightly linked to the sun than scientists realized.

“This structure meets the criteria for a magnetic switchback, a phenomenon frequently observed in the solar wind,” said the research team in the study.

Read More: Extreme Space Weather: Predicting and Engineering Our Way Around Storms From the Sun

What Created These Strange Magnetic Zigzags?

In the last few years, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has delivered humanity’s closest look at the sun, revealing an environment buzzing with kinks and twists in its magnetic field. These features, known as switchbacks, appear when magnetic field lines pointing in opposite directions snap and rejoin in a new orientation. The realignment produces a dramatic zigzag shape — the magnetic equivalent of a flicked jump rope.

Switchbacks form through a process known as magnetic reconnection, described by the research team as “a process where magnetic field lines ‘reconnect’ into an alternate orientation and release thermal and kinetic energy in the process.”

Until now, these magnetic switchbacks were assumed to be largely confined to the sun’s corona — an area of scorching plasma, explosive loops, and extreme magnetic rearrangement. So when researchers found a similar zigzag thousands of times closer to home, it came as a shock.

How the Sun Helped Create Switchbacks Near Earth

The discovery of the Earth’s switchbacks came from NASA’s Magnetospheric Multiscale mission (MMS), a quartet of satellites that fly through Earth’s magnetosphere to capture high-resolution, 3D snapshots. While looking through MMS data, researchers spotted an unusual twisting structure in the outer magnetosphere, where solar wind plasma mingles with particles trapped by Earth’s magnetic field.

The kinked disturbance contained plasma of mixed origin — part solar, part terrestrial — and showed a rapid rotation before snapping back to its initial orientation. Its shape, behavior, and plasma makeup checked every box, making it a true switchback.

Scientists believe the switchback is caused by a burst of magnetic reconnection between Earth's magnetic field and an incoming strand of solar wind. This proves that anywhere solar wind reaches, switchbacks may occur.

Magnetic Switchbacks and Predicting Space Weather

Spotting a switchback near Earth is more than just a scientific novelty and could have big implications for the understanding of space weather. These magnetic features can reveal a lot about how solar wind mixes with Earth’s magnetosphere, a process that can trigger auroras and even conjure disruptive geomagnetic storms.

Additionally, the benefit of having a switchback close to home means less travel will be needed to investigate these structures in the future. Scientists hope to use Earth’s switchback to help create simulations that can teach them more about these interstellar zigzags.

“Such a simulation could help provide greater insight into the switchbacks observed in interplanetary space for comparison, and could provide greater insight into the underlying physics of the solar wind and the solar corona,” concluded the study’s authors.

Read More: When Will Earth's Magnetic Poles Flip? Probably Not Anytime Soon — Here’s How We Know

    Stephanie Edwards is the marketing coordinator at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.
