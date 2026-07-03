A Small Pride of Marine Lions Learned to Hunt Seals on the Skeleton Coast, and Their Cubs Are Learning, Too

The Skeleton Coast off Namibia is among the most unforgiving habitats in the world, according to Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry & Tourism. It’s a Cape fur seal enclave that garnered its name as a result of the rough stretch of the Atlantic Ocean that surrounds it and the large number of ships that have fallen victim to its rocky shores. The sandy coast is littered with the ship wreckage that saw its last moments here. And right next to it is the equally unforgiving Namibian desert.

Desolate and drought-stricken, this part of the world is also home to a small group of lions that have adapted to hunt fur seals after droughts in their desert ecosystem became too harsh to permit other wildlife. It’s a story of survival and of hope to carry on to the next generation.

“The resilience of these lions is remarkable,” wildlife photographer Griet Van Malderen told Discover. “They’ll go for weeks without eating, and all of this is made more complicated by droughts.”

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The Marine Lions of the Skeleton Coast

One of the lions in Namibia’s Skeleton Coast National Park (Image Credit: Thomas Retterath/Shutterstock)

In all, eight lions, referred to as the marine lions of the Skeleton Coast, survive there, including three lionesses named Alpha, Gamma, and Charlie. A decade ago, the lions began feeding on fur seals, beached whales, and seabirds when a drought diminished the populations of springbok, zebras, and ostriches. Although an earlier generation had first been seen hunting this way decades before that.

Van Malderen followed the lions for five years before she was able to take photos of them after the hunt, and when she finally did, she couldn’t help but cry because it was such an emotional moment. She had been traveling alongside Philip "Flip" Stander, a lion biologist who has been carefully tracking and studying the animals for three decades. They had been driving across the lions’ habitats for eight days when they first saw them. They drove all day, from dawn until dusk.

It’s a cold, difficult, and desolate climate. And living in the habitat long enough to track the lions made Van Malderen respect their survival even more. They have to survive without any help, tents, or clothing. Most people wouldn’t think that you would need such warm clothing in the desert, but it can be freezing and very uncomfortable, said Van Malderen.

And then there it was, Gamma, the Ocean Queen, sitting on the beach guarding a seal carcass for nearly a day, waiting for the rest of her family to return to feed on it.

“It was a moment in time, and it took a lot of energy, but nature gives back in time if you’re patient,” Van Malderen told Discover.

Cape Fur Seals Are Not Easy Prey

Cape fur seals are no easy prey to kill. They live in a colony of around 210,000 seals on the Skeleton Coast, according to Conservation Namibia. They’re loud, with a cacophony of bleating and barking that can be deafening to the ears. They talk to each other all day long, and killing them is no easy feat. Even though the seals have a harder time moving on land, they have thick skin, and they fight back, often leaving scars on the lions that fight them to the death, said Van Malderen.

The marine lions have developed a method of killing seals that involves biting them at the neck, and they’ve even passed the technique on to their young, Van Malderen added. These seals are a vital meal as they also have a high amount of blubber, which makes them nutritionally dense.

Van Malderen added that in the past, some of the lions had been sickened by eating seals, possibly due to mercury poisoning, which accumulates in seals’ fat. Large marine animals are known to have high levels of mercury because they eat higher on the food chain, according to the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

But in recent years, these marine lions have given rise to hope and optimism within the very delicate ecosystem in which they survive. Gamma was recently seen to be pregnant, and the hope is that Alpha will also be pregnant soon. Additionally, the idea that they’re passing their hunting techniques to the next generation suggests they might be thriving in this relatively new way of life.

Still, Van Malderen contended that tourists visiting the park to see the lions need to be cautious. Close encounters have made for problems in the past. These are wild animals, and they need to be treated as such. And when too many tourists get too close, it pushes them to change their habitat, further inland, where there isn’t enough food to survive.

“This biodiversity is very fragile,” Van Malderen told Discover.

Read More: Cave Lions and Modern Lions Interbred After More Than a Million Years Apart as Ice Age Climate Shifted Their Ranges

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