Keepers at the Ramat Gan Safari in Israel found two of their western lowland gorillas calmly stripping leaves and bark from a hefty branch that had been hanging 15 feet off the ground, and nothing in the enclosure explained how it had come down.

So they pulled the security footage, and what the cameras caught on a September afternoon in 2024 was one gorilla, Amelia, climbing onto a rock, Lisha, the other, walking over to join her and dropping onto all fours beneath her, and Amelia stepping onto her back to stretch up and snap the branch loose.

Michael Levitzky and Israel Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University report in Primates that the half-sisters have built this “living ladder” at least three times over four years, each keeping the same job every time, which makes it one of very few recorded cases of adult gorillas splitting a task between them with nobody training them to do it.

“She appeared to participate actively and willingly in solving the problem, approaching on her own initiative and positioning herself in exactly the right place, without Amelia physically guiding her,” Levitzky said in a press release. “This is the difference between using another individual as a tool and true cooperation, in which both individuals work together toward the same goal.”

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Capturing Two Gorillas Forming a Living Ladder

Getting there took four pieces of height: a rock about 5 feet tall, Lisha on all fours for another 4 feet, Amelia standing on her back for 4 more feet, and her outstretched arms for the last 2 feet.

The only reason they needed a ladder is that the zoo had wired the yellow poinciana’s trunk with a 6-volt fence to stop them from climbing it, leaving only the overhanging branches reachable, so the fence meant to keep them out of a tree that isn’t even part of their usual diet is what sent them looking for another way up.

The rest of the group was watching too, and as Amelia got hold of the branch, her mother, Ania, moved toward another female, Liora, who backed away behind the rock, while Lucas the silverback retreated several steps, stopped, and paced.

Read More: World’s Oldest Gorilla Turns 69 — What Lady Fatou Reveals About Animal Longevity

Why Researchers Call It Cooperation Instead of Tool Use

Whether Lisha was furniture or a collaborator is the whole question, and the clearest answer is on a video keepers shot in June 2025, when she walked up to Amelia, turned her back, and settled into position before Amelia had laid a hand on her.

A step stool would have stopped there, but after the 2024 branch came down, Lisha climbed off the rock, took hold of it, and hauled it a few paces while Amelia turned to watch her.

Nor did she always get anything out of it, since the two ate the branch together in 2024 while the leaves from the 2025 climb went to Amelia alone, and Lisha sat nearby without once reaching for any of them.

Across all three sightings, in 2021, 2024, and 2025, the roles never swapped, and it was always Amelia doing the climbing and Lisha taking the weight, and Amelia, who is 12 and outranks her 16-year-old half-sister, was never seen forcing her into place.

What Gorilla Teamwork Suggests About Cooperation

What makes the partnership especially unique is that the two are not close. Since each sleeps in her own quarters, they rarely groom each other, and Amelia passes most of her days with her mother and her other half-sister.

“Our observations reveal how two gorillas can join forces and assume complementary roles to solve a problem that neither can solve on her own,” Hershkovitz said. “They offer an explanation, albeit a partial one, for how we survived on the savanna — through social support and a high level of cooperation that can occur even without language or preplanning.”

Hardly any of the research on primate cooperation has involved gorillas, since most of the experimental work has gone to chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans.

“For years, gorillas were considered less cognitively sophisticated than other great apes,” Levitzky said. “As more observations like these accumulate, we will be able to deepen and refine our understanding of their social and cognitive abilities.”

Read More: A New Orange-Faced Monkey Was Discovered Deep in the Congo — and It May Already Be Endangered

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