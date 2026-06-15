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A Rare Pygmy Hippo Is Born at Zoo Berlin — Named “Bread Roll,” She Is Already Exploring and Getting Used to the Water

Learn about Brötchen, the latest pygmy hippo calf of Zoo Berlin, to win the hearts of the internet.

Written byRosie McCall
| 3 min read
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Pygmy hippo born at Zoo Berlin walks outside, named "Bread Roll"
Pygmy hippo born at Zoo Berlin walks outside. (Image Courtesy of © 2026 Zoo Berlin)

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Brötchen means “bread roll” in German. It’s also the name of Zoo Berlin’s youngest pygmy hippo (Choeropsis liberiensis).

Brötchen was born on May 9, 2026, and at just over a month old, she already weighs about 44 pounds (20 kilograms) — which is roughly equivalent to an adult Border Collie. This is quite the growth spurt considering she was just nearly 13 pounds (5.8 kilograms) at birth.

According to officials at Zoo Berlin, she is settling in well and already shows signs of a bold and adventurous personality.


Brötchen the Pygmy Hippo

Since Moo Deng catapulted to fame in 2024 and became a viral sensation, pygmy hippos have been an internet favorite. Indeed, Brötchen’s older sister Toni received over 6 million TikTok views shortly after her birth two years ago, a press release said at the time.

Brötchen and Toni share a mother (Debbie) and a father (Tobi). Tobi is something of an absent parent, but this is the norm for pygmy hippos, who are a notoriously solitary and shy species. Debbie, on the other hand, is an experienced mother, having birthed Toni in 2024 and other calves in 2004, 2007, and 2008.

Mother pygmy hippo and recently born "bread roll" at Zoo Berlin

Mother and baby pygmy hippos.

(Image Courtesy of © 2026 Zoo Berlin)

As for Brötchen herself, she appears to be developing well and adjusting to life at Zoo Berlin. According to her keepers, she was drinking reliably and putting on weight quickly from an early age. What’s more, she displays an impressive curiosity and confidence, venturing into the outdoor enclosure just one month after birth. Toni, in contrast, took 2.5 months to leave the indoor enclosure.

She is currently getting used to life in the water with the help of her keepers. While pygmy hippos are primarily land-based animals, they do spend a decent amount of time wallowing in rivers and swamps. According to Edinburgh Zoo, this helps the animal keep their skin moist and maintain a healthy body temperature. However, rather than swim in the traditional sense, they move underwater by pushing their hooves off the riverbed and gliding.

Zoo officials say Brötchen is already starting to learn this particular skill.

Read More: A Baby Pygmy Hippo Is Expected at the Toronto Zoo in July 2026 — Fewer Than 3,000 Remain in the Wild

What’s in a Name?

While her sister Toni was named after Antonio Rüdiger, a footballer who now plays for the Spanish team Real Madrid, Brötchen was named after another (more culinary) German export: the German bread roll. With her food-inspired name, she follows in the steps of Pesto (an unexpectedly chunky penguin at Melbourne Aquarium) and Moo Deng (which translates to “bouncy pork”).

“Naming animals after food items currently seems to be a popular internet trend,” Zoo and Tierpark director Andreas Knieriem said in a statement. “Strictly speaking, however, Berliners already knew decades ago that small round snacks make excellent animal names: the hippo Bulette was one of the great favourites at Zoo Berlin until 2005.”

Pygmy hippo born at Zoo Berlin, named "bread roll"

Pygmy hippo, "Bread Roll."

(Image Courtesy of © 2026 Zoo Berlin)

Pygmy Hippos: An Endangered Species

While there has been a flurry of famous pygmies in recent years, the species is incredibly rare, with fewer than 2,500 adults left in the wild, according to Zoo Berlin.

Pygmy hippos are native to the rainforests of West Africa and can be found in the Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. However, human activity is driving habitat loss, which is the primary threat to the species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which lists the animal as endangered. The species is already considered extinct in Nigeria.

It is one of just two species of hippopotamus, the other being the common hippo (Hippopotamus amphibius). While the common hippo is one of the world’s largest animals, reaching weights of about 7,716 pounds (3,500 kilograms), the pygmy hippo is – as the name suggests – much smaller, weighing less than about 661 pounds (300 kilograms).

Though they more closely resemble pigs or rhinos, the closest living relatives to hippos are whales and dolphins. They share a common ancestor that existed approximately 55 million years ago.

Read More: Hidden Cave in Britain Reveals Prehistoric Hippos, Ice Age Animals, and Evidence of Early Humans Spanning Over 100,000 Years

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Meet the Author

  • Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment.View Full Profile

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