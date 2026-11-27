Researchers searching for planets in a nearby star system have come across a heavenly phenomenon far stranger than they expected. The team reports discovering a ternary (three-star) system. In a paper in Astronomy & Astrophysics, the scientists behind the discovery, based at the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at the University of Montréal, share details of this highly unusual star system, which upends some assumptions about how stars share space.

The system was discovered using observations taken from the observatory on Maunakea in Hawai’i. The system’s name, Welopō‘ai, references this origin, consisting of two root words that together describe the distinct orbital dance the three stars in the system follow.

The discovery was made by accident.

“We were actually looking for planets,” said Étienne Artigau, an astrophysicist at the University of Montréal and the study’s lead author, in a statement. “Instead, we found something much more surprising.”

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Revealing an Unseen Body

Maunakea’s Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope contains an instrument called SPectropolarimètre InfraROUge (SPIRou). A near-infrared spectropolarimeter and velocimeter, SPIRou is normally used to hunt for exoplanets by looking at the stars they orbit. The planet’s circling will produce small but measurable shifts in the star’s speed.

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But one star that the team trained SPIRou on seemed to change velocity far more than expected. The star was a red dwarf — a small and dim type of star that is common throughout the universe — named Welopō‘ai Aa, which had speed variations of up to about 10 miles per second (16 kilometers per second). Orbiting planets are meant to cause slight changes to a star’s passage through the sky. These shifts were dramatic — more than a thousand times greater than predicted.

Over years of careful observation, the team built a picture of the unseen second body altering the red dwarf’s cruising speed. The object was large — more than half the size of our own sun.

“The unusual combination of high mass and very low brightness left only one plausible explanation: it was the remnant of a dead star,” said Charles-Antoine Parent, a co-author of the study and physics student at Laval University in the press release. "The most likely explanation was a white dwarf, although a neutron star or even a black hole couldn't be ruled out."

White dwarfs are stars at the end of their lives — condensed masses of material left over after a star has spent all its nuclear fuel. Unable to shine brightly on their own, white dwarfs radiate diminishing heat as they cool.

A second telescope on Maunakea eventually unmasked the hidden companion star. The Gemini telescope’s ‘Alopeke imager picked out a white dwarf. This was in addition to a more distant white dwarf within the system that was already known to astronomers and orbits the other two stars. This type of three-body ternary system is the only one identified within 100 light-years of Earth.

Looking Into the White Dwarf

What makes the team’s finding so remarkable is what the white dwarf reveals about the system's past. These stars are usually massive but extremely compact, with sizes comparable to Earth's. By measuring the white dwarf's mass, the team estimated that it formed from a star about 1.4 times the mass of the sun before it collapsed in on itself.

Such stars expand before they collapse, and the white and red dwarfs’ proximity suggests they may have collided during the white dwarf’s major stellar growth. This type of interaction usually leaves only one star standing, but in Welopō‘ai, both the red and white dwarfs remain. So how did the red dwarf survive?

This arrangement, in short, is bizarre.

“This system should not exist,” said University of Montréal astrophysicist Patrick Dufour, who co-authored the study, in the press release. “We have no clear explanation for how it got here. That is the question driving our next observations.”

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