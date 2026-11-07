A Pumice Raft the Size of Sicily Helped Reveal One of The Largest Underwater Volcanic Eruptions of Modern Times

Pumice rafts are massive rock expanses that can cover the ocean surface for as far as the eye can see. They form after underwater volcanic eruptions and can reveal seismic activity that might otherwise go undetected.

In July 2012, New Zealander Maggie de Grauw was flying back to Auckland from Samoa’s capital, Apia, when she saw something bizarre out of the window of her airplane. A massive gray smudge was smeared across the surface of the South Pacific Ocean many miles below. De Grauw snapped a few pictures of this “peculiar large mass.” She suspected it was a pumice raft.

Later, she sent the images to Scott Bryan, a volcanologist at the Queensland University of Technology who had previously written about the rafts. The rafts seemed to be drifting near the Kermadec Islands, which arc out across the sea between New Zealand and Tonga. Bryan and other scientists tried to determine where the pumice came from.

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Where Did the Pumice Raft Come From?

Pumice can be fired out by underwater volcanic eruptions, and because it is lightweight and filled with pores — which trap gas bubbles — the rock floats on the ocean surface. While the scientists were looking for the volcano that had spat out the rock, the pumice floated on. Nearly two weeks later, New Zealand soldiers came across the rock. They determined that the pumice-affected region of the ocean was about 287 miles long and about 34 miles wide (463 km long and 56 km wide). At this point, the raft covered an area of sea roughly the size of Sicily.

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Eventually, satellite data narrowed down the source of the eruption to Havre seamount, an underwater volcano that lay within the Kermadec island chain. Havre sits on a fault between two tectonic plates — the Pacific Plate and the Indo-Australian Plate. The Kermadec trench between the two plates is one of the deepest and most geologically active on Earth.

French volcanologist Alain Bernard spied a thermal hotspot bursting from Havre on July 18, 2012. Later that day, satellite images showed a plume of vapor erupting from the ocean. The same images captured the first signs of the raft forming, more than 10 days before de Grauw photographed it.

How Pumice Rafts Impact the Ocean

Scientists did not know the seamount was active before this. Subsequent analysis showed that lava erupted from 14 separate volcanic vents at depths of up to about 4000 feet (1220 meters). The largest individual chunks of pumice that were ejected by the volcano were about 29 feet (9 meters) in diameter. It was one of the largest undersea eruptions of its kind in the last century.

Further satellite analysis showed that by July 20, 2012, the eruption had ended, leaving only the raft. Packed tightly together at first, the raft began to separate, covering a larger area of ocean. By August 19, 2012, a month after the eruption, the sea area covered by the fragments was about 104,247 square miles (270,000 square kilometers), the same size as New Zealand itself. Such rafts can be a hazard for marine navigation, and the rocky chunks can damage boat hulls and propellers, according to a study in Marine Pollution Bulletin.

The raft eventually broke up. Chunks of rock appeared on beaches in New Zealand, Australia, and across various other Pacific islands. Others sank to the seabed. Pumice rafts can both benefit and harm marine life, according to a study in GIScience & Remote Sensing. Large rafts that block out the sun and reduce oxygen levels in the surrounding sea can harm fish, but the rock is also rich with nutrients that help plankton grow. As the rafts travel into the deep ocean, they can seed these nutrients in areas where they are sparse. These temporary landmasses are a stark reminder of our volcanic planet’s power.

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