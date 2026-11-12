A Poppy Seed-Sized Beetle Locked in Amber 53 Million Years Ago Mirrors Its Modern Relatives 

If this beetle crawled across a leaf today, you would probably never notice it, since it’s about the size of a poppy seed, and even if you did, you’d have a hard time telling it apart from its living relatives, even though it’s been trapped in amber for around 53 million years.

A team based in Barcelona and Paris has now given the insect, a type of puppet beetle, an official name, Cnopus twentyonepilotorum — after the band Twenty One Pilots — in ZooKeys, after beetles like it had turned up in amber from the Oise region of northern France without anyone ever giving one a scientific name.

The find stands out for its age, since the beetle predates the oldest known fossil of its kind by about 15 million years, meaning a lineage that has barely changed was already living in Western Europe’s forests long before anyone could show it.

“What surprised us most was how little the external morphology of this lineage has changed over time,” lead author Jules Ferreira said in a press release.

Seeing A Beetle Inside Amber Without Breaking It

Cnopus twentyonepilotorum holotype (Image Credit: Ferreira et al. 2026, ZooKeys/CCBY)

Excavators dug up the amber at Le Quesnoy, outside the town of Creil, and it holds a record of the creatures that lived in a warm, steamy forest during the early part of the Eocene epoch.

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Rather than cut into the amber, the team scanned it with X-rays at the ALBA Synchrotron, a research facility near Barcelona, and used the images to build a 3D model of a beetle that is only about 0.04 inches (1.09 millimeters) long.

The scans revealed a stretched-out little body roughly two and a half times as long as it is wide, along with bulging eyes and a head wider than the section just behind it.

Read More: 165-Million-Year-Old Insect Fossils Help Reconstruct What a Jurassic Forest May Have Sounded Like

A Beetle Lineage That Barely Changed

There are roughly 1,000 known species of puppet beetle, found on nearly every continent, yet scientists know little about their lives and have found few of their fossils.

The fossil belongs to the genus Cnopus, which still has living members, and until now the oldest known examples came from Baltic and Bitterfeld amber that formed some 34 million to 38 million years ago.

Because the body parts scientists usually rely on to tell species apart didn’t survive, the fossil can’t be fully compared with its living relatives, but at 53 million years old it is probably a species that has since died out.

The outside, though, is a close match to living Cnopus beetles, with the European species Cnopus minor running slightly bigger and stockier, a difference the team says should be treated cautiously because that species itself varies in size and shape.

Over those millions of years, the climate has shifted, and Europe’s forests have been transformed, yet the insect’s overall shape has stayed much the same.

A Beetle Named After Twenty One Pilots

The species name honors the band Twenty One Pilots, which the authors say they wanted to recognize for speaking up about mental health and for making it easier to talk about anxiety, depression, and hard times.

The fossil now sits in the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle in Paris, and the team is studying more puppet beetles from the same amber to find out which kinds survived in Europe’s forests from the early Eocene to the late Eocene.

“Amber is exceptional in this respect,” Ferreira said. “It sometimes preserves several organisms trapped together, offering rare snapshots of ancient ecological associations.”

For now, this one tiny beetle is a reminder that a creature can barely change even as the world around it does.

Read More: Giant Dragonflies With 2-Foot Wingspans Ruled the Skies 300 Million Years Ago — But Oxygen May Not Explain Why

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