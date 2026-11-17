The Bronze Age saw a significant shift in burial practices across much of the Iberian Peninsula: large, communal burials were out, and smaller, individual graves were in.

However, this transition was not smooth or uniform. While new funerary practices were emerging, some regions resisted the trend.

New research published in the journal PLOS One suggests that connected with the El Argar culture in southern Spain continued to bury its dead in megalithic necropolises well into the second millennium B.C.E.

These conclusions were made following the discovery of the necropolis of Trafalgar, which features at least two tombs, each containing the remains of multiple individuals. Researchers believe it could be among the last of its kind to be built on the Iberian Peninsula.

Read More: What Ancient Teeth In Cave Can Tell Us About The Bronze Age Collapse

Excavating Cape Trafalgar

(A) Aerial view of Tomb I.

(B) Accumulation of small stones that sealed the access to the corridor.

(C) Accumulation of stones sealing the final part of the corridor.

(D) Section of the tumulus left in reserve, comprising several layers of stones and sand. (Image Credit: Vijande-Vila et al., 2026, PLOS One/ CC-BY 4.0)

When archaeologists began excavating the site in Cape Trafalgar, they expected to find a small, coffin-like structure called a cist tomb.

Graves like these were common in Bronze Age Europe; a period in which collectivist monuments were slowly phased out, and the burials of high-status people were increasingly individualized.

But the archaeologists did not find a cist burial. Instead, they discovered a small section of a corridor belonging to a much larger, much more complex megalithic tomb.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

The following year, archaeologists discovered a second structure, 590 feet (180 meters) southeast of the original site. This turned out to be a second tomb featuring a circular chamber and a small access corridor.

Researchers now believe the tombs could be part of a larger necropolis, though additional research is needed to confirm this is indeed the case.

Dating Bronze Age Remains

By radiocarbon-dating human remains found at the site, the team was able to pinpoint when they were buried. The results suggest the tombs were used between 1875 and 1600 B.C.E., in the early Bronze Age.

While it was common for communities of the time to reuse older megalithic tombs, the researchers believe this particular necropolis may have been built from scratch. They point to a dearth of artifacts and materials from an earlier period as evidence.

These theories are still to be confirmed, but if true, it would make it “one of the latest megalithic necropolises in the Iberian Peninsula,” Eduardo Vijande, Associate Professor of Prehistory at the University of Cádiz in Spain, said in an accompanying interview.

Signs of Wealth

Items from the graves include necklace beads, earrings, silver beads, and an arrow. (Image Credit: Vijande-Vila et al., 2026, PLOS One, CC-BY 4.0)

The excavations have also revealed a plethora of grave goods that emphasize both the wealth and the interconnectivity of Agaric communities.

One female individual was buried with two gold earrings, three silver beads, an ivory comb, and green mica beads.

“The grave goods are remarkable because they are exotic and crafted from raw materials not found locally,” Juan Jesús Cantillo, Assistant Professor of Prehistory at the University of Cádiz, said in the accompanying interview. “While we cannot state their exact origin with certainty, the site's strategic location on the Strait of Gibraltar suggests a likely African origin for the ivory and points to the crucial role of maritime routes in distributing these luxury goods.”

In the paper, the researchers explain that the region was a contact hub connecting societies on the Iberian Peninsula with those in North Africa.

Understanding the El Argar Culture

The researchers said their findings shed light on this prehistoric period.

The El Argar culture (2200 to 1550 B.C.E.) is thought to be the first state-based society in Western Europe. It was a civilization marked by extreme levels of inequality, expansionist tendencies, and a rigid hierarchical order, before its sudden (and mysterious) collapse halfway through the second millennium.

The team is currently analyzing human remains found in the tombs, which they hope will reveal more about the diet, health, and daily lives of the Argaric people.

Read More: Severe Droughts May Have Helped Drive the Late Bronze Age Collapse

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: