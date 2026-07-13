A Newly Discovered 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb Is Remarkably Preserved but Faces Growing Flood Risks

Although Egypt is one of the world's most active archaeological regions, it still holds countless secrets. New discoveries continue to keep archaeologists and Egypt enthusiasts on their toes, adding fresh pieces to the puzzle of how ancient civilizations once lived.

Now, a Dutch team of archaeologists working with Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced another exciting find, adding to the growing list of discoveries made in the country over the past year. In the Lower Sheikh Abd El-Qurna area near the ancient city of Luxor, part of the Theban Necropolis, researchers uncovered a 3,000-year-old tomb belonging to a man named Paser. Using the artistic style of its inscriptions, experts dated the tomb to the Ramesside period, spanning Egypt's 19th and 20th dynasties.

Following the discovery, researchers plan to investigate the tomb further to better understand its place in ancient Egyptian history while also working to protect the site from mounting environmental threats. Many of the monuments in the area are increasingly vulnerable to flooding, which can damage their artwork and weaken the rock structures themselves.

Read More: Rare Remains Provide Insights Into Bronze Age Burials, Diet, and Society

Paser’s Tomb Is Remarkably Preserved

The newly discovered burial follows a layout commonly seen in private tombs built in Thebes during Egypt's New Kingdom, as the Supreme Council of Antiquities stated in Daily News Egypt. Visitors would have entered through an open courtyard before reaching an inverted T-shaped chapel carved directly into the rock. Beneath it lie the burial chambers.

Several features of the courtyard remain remarkably intact, including a mudbrick mastaba (a raised funerary structure) and a staircase flanked by sloping ramps that still leads toward the tomb entrance.

Inside, colorful wall paintings have also survived surprisingly well despite being coated with a thin layer of dust. The scenes identify the tomb's owner as Paser and portray him performing religious rituals in shrines and standing beside his wife before an offering table.

Part of a Significant Ancient Burial Landscape

Paser's tomb sits within Sheikh Abd El-Qurna, a cemetery on the west bank of the Nile opposite modern-day Luxor. The site forms part of the vast Theban Necropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that served as the final resting place for generations of Egypt's elite.

The necropolis includes some of archaeology's most celebrated discoveries, from the tomb of Tutankhamun to the enormous burial complex of the sons of Ramesses II, one of the largest tombs ever uncovered in the Valley of the Kings.

Researchers say it is still too early to know exactly how important Paser was in ancient Egyptian society. As they learn more about his identity and role, they hope to better understand how this newly uncovered tomb fits into the region's broader history.

A Race Against Time

The work is far from over. The team plans to document every part of the tomb, identify those buried within it, and piece together their lives. Studying the burial in the context of its surrounding landscape could also reveal how Lower Sheikh Abd El-Qurna developed over time and how its tombs were connected.

Protecting the site is becoming increasingly urgent. Because many of the tombs sit at the base of the surrounding cliffs, they are especially vulnerable to flash flooding. Past floods have already left their mark, and climate change is expected to make such extreme weather events more frequent and intense, according to a statement from Leiden University, which led the excavation.

To help safeguard the newly discovered artwork, researchers will carry out structural repairs, conservation, and restoration work over the coming field seasons. They hope those efforts will not only preserve Paser's tomb but also pave the way for even more discoveries hidden beneath the ancient landscape.

Read More: Discovery of King Thutmose II's Tomb May be Most Significant Find Since King Tut

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