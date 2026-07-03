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A New Walking Shark Species Has Brown Freckles, White Dashes, and an Uncertain Future

Learn more about the Dudgeon walking shark (Hemiscyllium dudgeonae), what makes it so unique, and why the speices is already threatened. 

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 3 min read
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H. Dudgeonae on a reef
H. Dudgeonae(Image Courtesy of Mark Erdmann) 

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Scientists have found a new species of “walking shark” in Papua New Guinea, making it the 10th such species to be identified.

A team that included marine scientist Jessica-Ann Blakeway, who co-authored the new paper, and Christine Dudgeon, a marine biologist at the University of the Sunshine Coast, identified the latest walking shark species during a night dive in Milne Bay, Papua New Guinea. Blakeway’s team had been surveying the area to study two separate walking shark species, the leopard walking shark (H. michaeli) and the Papuan walking shark (H. hallstromi).

According to the study, published in the Journal of the Ocean Science Foundation, the shark appeared to have brown freckling, white spots, and white dashes along its body, making it distinct from other walking sharks.

"Straight away I [recognized] that the [color] pattern was different from any of the other species I had worked with before,” Blakeway said in a press release.

Over two more days of diving in March 2025, the team found 12 more sharks with these distinctive marks. Genetic analysis showed that the fish were an entirely new species, now named the Dudgeon walking shark (Hemiscyllium dudgeonae) after Christine Dudgeon.

The newly identified species likely has a non-overlapping habitat with other walking sharks, due to deep-water barriers that keep the sharks isolated, the authors concluded.

Read More: Elusive Goblin Shark Glides Past Camera 2,000 Feet Deeper Than Expected — a Rare Sighting for This Living Fossil

What Are Walking Sharks?


Rather than being a far-fetched idea for a Jaws spinoff, walking sharks are very much real and are not much of a threat to unaware beachgoers. These small sharks, usually about 3 feet long, can swim but have also evolved the ability to walk along the seabed, using a crawling motion that helps them navigate the coral reefs of Australia and New Guinea that they call home.

When required, these sharks can also survive out of water. The reefs they live in can be very shallow, with significant stretches of air-exposed coral in between pools. The sharks can lower their breathing and heart rates as they leave the water, allowing them to walk across land to pursue prey such as crabs and small fish that become trapped in tidal pools at low tide.

What Is Unique about the Dudgeon Walking Shark?

Hemiscyllium halmahera

(Image Courtesy of Mark Erdmann)

Rather than being a fearsome predator, the Dudgeon walking shark is known to locals as kadedekedewa, meaning "lazy shark" or "dog shark." The shark can be distinguished by the brown freckles and white spots that Blakeway initially identified, as well as by a prominent marking behind its head resembling an eye.

The discovery of the new species is tinged with concern. The shark has already been identified as being at risk of extinction. Such sharks have a limited range, and the egg cases they lay on the sea floor are vulnerable.

“The new species is the 10th in the PNG epaulette genus (group of species). Five are already listed as threatened with extinction on the IUCN Red List under criterion B (which relates to their restricted geographic range) – a criterion that only applies to three percent of all sharks," Blakeway added.

Blakeway said that these listings should alarm those who care about our oceans.


Read More: Walking Sharks Are Breaking the Rules of Evolution and Reproduction

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Meet the Author

  • Ruairi Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, and has bylines in National Geographic, Popular Science, Nature, and The Scientist.View Full Profile

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