A New Vaccine Platform Could Cut Development Timelines From Months to Weeks

When a new infectious disease begins to spread, delays carry consequences. During the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines reached the public faster than ever before, but even that effort depended on complex supply chains and cold storage that limited access in many parts of the world.

Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are now testing a vaccine-development platform designed to shorten that timeline further. In a study published in the journal Vaccines, the team describes an approach that aims to move from vaccine design to early production in a matter of weeks, while also reducing manufacturing costs and easing distribution. If the method continues to perform as early tests suggest, it could offer a more flexible way to respond to outbreaks, particularly in regions where refrigeration, specialized facilities, and funding are scarce.

“Governments and others have stated that a new vaccine for a pandemic threat should be able to be made in 100 days, but we think that with our platform we can make a new vaccine for testing in 3 weeks,” said Steven L. Zeichner, lead author of the study, in a press release.

Rethinking Vaccine Development

Most vaccines in use today rely on weakened pathogens, purified proteins, or, more recently, mRNA. Each approach has proved effective, but each also introduces logistical challenges, from complex manufacturing to strict temperature requirements.

Zeichner’s platform follows a different logic. Rather than delivering genetic instructions directly into human cells, it uses bacteria to produce vaccine material in advance. The strategy is rooted in older vaccine methods but redesigned with modern molecular tools.

The process begins by identifying a fragment of a virus or other pathogen likely to trigger protective immunity. That target is then modified to shape how the immune system responds. Synthetic DNA instructions encoding the design are inserted into bacteria, which produce the vaccine material before being inactivated.

Vaccines based on killed bacteria have existed for more than a century. The difference lies in how precisely researchers can shape the immune response. Modern protein design allows researchers to fine-tune immune responses in ways earlier methods could not.

Early Studies Show Strong Immune Responses

In a recent proof-of-concept study, Zeichner and colleagues tested whether the platform could reliably generate vaccines that provoke strong immune responses. In several cases, the vaccines produced using the system triggered immune activity up to eight times greater than earlier versions of the same target.

To guide their designs, the team used AlphaFold, an artificial intelligence system that predicts how proteins fold into three-dimensional shapes. That allowed researchers to evaluate whether a vaccine candidate would behave as intended before any physical manufacturing began.

By shifting much of the trial-and-error phase to the design stage, the platform could substantially shorten development timelines. The researchers estimate that a candidate vaccine could be ready for early testing in roughly three weeks.

Why Faster, Lower-Cost Vaccines Matter During Outbreaks

Speed is only part of the equation. Because the vaccines can be produced using existing bacterial manufacturing facilities, costs could fall to well under a dollar per dose. The vaccines are also expected to remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures, reducing reliance on specialized cold-chain infrastructure.

Those features could matter most during global outbreaks, when uneven vaccine access allows diseases to spread and evolve. Limiting those gaps is not only a public health goal, but a practical one.

The researchers stress that the platform remains under development and that any vaccine must undergo extensive safety and efficacy testing. Still, the work suggests that responding to new infectious threats may depend less on complex logistics and more on how quickly a vaccine can be designed, built, and shared.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

