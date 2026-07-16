A New Orange-Faced Monkey Was Discovered Deep in the Congo — and It May Already Be Endangered

You’re a scientist working in the Congo Basin, one of the world’s largest rainforests, when a flash of orange catches your eye. You assume it’s nothing new, since finding a new mammal in a place where gorillas, chimpanzees, and dozens of monkey species have been studied for generations seems impossible.

Yet what you actually saw was an elusive monkey that has been photographed only in glimpses and known mostly by local communities as “the branch shaker.”

It would take nearly two decades, repeated encounters, and a combination of genetic detective work, anatomy, and call recordings before researchers could prove they were looking at something science had never formally described. The discovery of Colobus congoensis, published in PLOS ONE, is not only one of the rarest finds in modern primatology — it’s also a reminder that some of Earth’s biggest scientific surprises are still waiting to be found.

Researchers in the field: Junior Amboko (left) and Mardoché B. Koko. (Image Credit: Junior Amboko, Florida Atlantic University)

“We continue to be reminded that the Congo Basin remains one of the world’s last great frontiers for mammal discovery,” said first author John A. Hart in a press release. “Even in regions that have been scientifically explored, entirely new species are still coming to light. This discovery reinforces how much biodiversity remains undocumented in the Central Congo Basin and how this region continues to reshape our understanding of primate evolution and conservation.”

A New Monkey Species Hidden in the Congo Rainforest

Known locally as “Likweli,” C. congoensis is one of the rarest primate discoveries of modern times. It is only the fifth new monkey species identified in Africa in the past 75 years.

Living in the isolated forests between the Lomami and Congo rivers in east-central Democratic Republic of Congo, the monkey stands out with glossy black, cape-like fur, a long flowing tail, and vivid orange-cream patches surrounding its mouth and nose.

At roughly 15 pounds, it is smaller than many related colobus monkeys, while its reflective coat, large folded ears, and dramatic facial hair give it an unmistakable appearance.

Researchers first caught a partially obscured photograph of the mysterious monkey in 2008, but the image wasn’t clear enough to determine what they had found. When scientists encountered the animal again roughly 10 years later, they realized they might be looking at something entirely new.

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How Scientists Confirmed It Was a New Species

Photographs alone weren’t enough to prove the monkey represented a previously unknown species. To answer that question, researchers combined several different lines of evidence, including DNA sequencing, skull and tooth anatomy, and even recordings of the monkey’s distinctive calls.

Colobus congensis. (Image Credit: Junior Amboko, Florida Atlantic University)

The genetic results revealed one of the biggest surprises. Although C. congoensis belongs to the colobus monkey group, its closest known relative lives more than 750 miles away.

“The discovery of Colobus congoensis is reshaping our understanding of African monkey evolution. Its closest known relative is Colobus satanas, found more than 1,200 kilometers away in west-central Africa. Yet our genetic evidence shows the two species diverged roughly 4 to 5 million years ago, marking one of the oldest known evolutionary splits within the Colobus lineage,” explained senior and corresponding author Kate Detwiler.

The team also documented unique roaring vocalizations that differ from those of other colobus monkeys.

Beyond laboratory analyses, researchers relied on local ecological knowledge, interviewing residents and hunters living near Lomami National Park. Only eight villages recognized the monkey or could accurately describe it, reinforcing just how uncommon and geographically restricted the species appears to be.

Why This Newly Discovered Monkey Is Already at Risk

For all the excitement surrounding the discovery, scientists say it comes with an urgent warning.

The monkey appears to occupy only a small area of the Congo Basin, making it especially vulnerable to habitat destruction and hunting. Because its known population is limited and its forest habitat continues to face pressure, researchers are proposing that the C. congoensis be immediately listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

“The discovery of Colobus congoensis is both a scientific triumph and a sobering reminder that some of Earth’s rarest creatures may vanish before the world even knows they exist,” concluded Detwiler.

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