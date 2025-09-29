Advertisement

A New mRNA Vaccine Has the Potential to Cure Seasonal and Food Allergies

Learn about an exciting new mRNA vaccine that could prevent a wide variety of allergies, and even help those with asthma and celiac disease.

Stephanie Edwards
ByStephanie Edwards
gloved hand administering a vaccine
(Image Credit: nito/Shutterstock) 

More than 80 million Americans are diagnosed with some type of allergy. Allergies can be caused by the environment, pets, food, and medication, with symptoms ranging from an annoying runny nose to deadly anaphylaxis. Although effective treatments do exist, most allergy sufferers learn to live with their symptoms and just do their best to avoid any triggers. But what if allergies could be a thing of the past?

According to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, an allergy-free future may be possible. Scientists have developed a new mRNA vaccine that has the potential to eradicate allergies and allow those diagnosed to live fuller lives free from worrying about exposure to their allergens.

“This is a potential breakthrough for millions of people worldwide who suffer from life-threatening allergies,” said Drew Weissman, Nobel laureate and co-lead of the study, in a press release.

Read More: Allergies are Common Today, but Did They Also Impact Our Ancient Ancestors?

How Does the Allergy Vaccine Work?

The vaccine is a modified version of the COVID-19 mRNA lipid nanoparticle vaccines. To create the allergy vaccine, researchers adjusted the mRNA message: instead of producing spike proteins like in the COVID-19 vaccine, the allergy vaccine instructs cells to produce proteins resembling allergens. When this occurs, the body trains the immune system to respond more effectively to these allergens on natural exposure.

“We saw mRNA vaccines save lives during the pandemic, and as the most-tested type of vaccine in history, we know it’s the safest and most effective vaccine ever created. We are deeply committed to continuing to uncover the potential of this technology,” said Weissman in the press release.

This new mRNA vaccine has only been tested on mice so far, but it has shown impressive results. Mice who were given the vaccine did not have an allergic reaction when exposed to an allergen. Within the body, vaccinated mice showed a lower allergy-related white blood cell count, had less inflammation, and produced less mucus in their lungs compared to non-vaccinated mice. Additionally, vaccinated mice had special antibodies that helped protect their airways from narrowing.

An Allergy-Free Future

Having a vaccine to prevent environmental allergies would be beneficial to many, but researchers are especially excited about the potential the vaccine will hold for those with food allergies.

“People with food allergies that can cause anaphylactic shock are rightfully fearful in social situations, eating out in public, sharing food, and engaging in other fun activities where there are food and allergens around,” said Weissman in the press release. “Allowing people to partake in foods they were never able to eat would be incredibly rewarding, but I’ll even be happy if we can one day introduce a vaccine that allows parents to breathe just a little easier when sending their kids to class birthday parties.”

Overall, the new mRNA vaccine would be a much more flexible solution than monthly or yearly allergy shots and can even be personally tailored to treat specific allergens. Eventually, it could also be used to treat chronic conditions like asthma and celiac disease.

Researchers hope to move on to clinical trials shortly to test the vaccine’s safety, dosage limits, and longevity.

Read More: Allergic to Everything — The Mysteries of Mast Cells

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards.

