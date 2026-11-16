When Rome gave up its grip on southern Scotland around 1,800 years ago, the soldiers packing up seem to have treated a gilded statue of their emperor the way a family treats its valuables on moving day, easing a bronze leg free of the clothing sculpted around it so gently that the metal still looks the way it did when it left the mold.

That leg, found in a bog at Milsington near Hawick in 1820, was, for quite some time, written off as loot someone had dragged north from a larger Roman settlement, maybe the city of York, but researchers at National Museums Scotland now say it belonged to a statue of the emperor Antoninus Pius on horseback raised in the Scottish Borders itself, the only monument of its kind known from Scotland.

The finding, announced ahead of the exhibition Roman Scotland: Life on the Edge of Empire at the National Museum of Scotland, shows how much the conquest of southern Scotland meant to the emperor who ordered it, since Rome put up a monument to that victory at the edge of the empire and then took care in bringing it down when the time came to leave.

“This really turns on its head our understanding of Rome’s second attempt at conquering Scotland. This was a big deal for the Emperor, something which was worth celebrating. It offers us a [tantalizing] glimpse into the kind of grand monuments which once stood in southern Scotland and shows the importance Pius placed on his victories in Scotland,” Fraser Hunter, principal curator of prehistoric and Roman archaeology at National Museums Scotland, said in a press release.

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The Roman Bronze Leg Mistaken for Stolen Loot

A Scottish home for the leg only started to look reasonable after a survey of broken imperial statues along the Roman frontier found that bronze emperors, riders included, were put up at forts on the edges of the empire.

The leg, ending in a booted foot, was cast in the AD 140s and has been a showpiece of the museum’s Roman collection ever since.

What the Gilded Leg Shows About Antoninus Pius

Bronze leg from the statue. (Image Courtesy of © National Museums Scotland. (2))

The metal shows how the statue was put together, since the thin layer of gold that once covered the bronze stops around the knee and blobs of metal sit around the top of the leg, which together show that the limb sat under the rider’s clothing, likely a knee-length garment or a cloak, with the blobs filling the garment’s folds and holding the leg against it.

Researchers infer the horse beneath him from other evidence: statues that survive elsewhere, such as the famous bronze of Marcus Aurelius, the emperor who followed Pius, still standing in Rome.

Only one emperor ever made a fuss about winning in Scotland, which settled who sat in the saddle, since Pius took the battle honor Imperator, a title meaning commander, for conquering southern Scotland, the only foreign campaign he marked that way.

A Careful Goodbye Instead of an Act of Revenge

A statue smashed after a battle or broken up for its metal ends up as a scatter of jagged pieces, but the top of this leg carries no cut marks at all, which suggests the Romans themselves took apart a sculpture they valued as they pulled out during the A.D. 160s or 180s instead of locals smashing it in anger.

The Milsington leg on display in Roman Scotland Life on the Edge of Empire. (Image Courtesy of © Stewart Attwood-3)

That care shows up all over Roman Scotland, where inscriptions from the Antonine Wall and a pair of altars to the god Mithras from Inveresk went into the ground just as gently when the conquest was abandoned, which makes the leg look less like a one-off and more like standard practice on the way out.

The leg has now been used to rebuild the whole statue for the exhibition, though a horse and most of an emperor are still missing.

“But it begs the question ... where is the rest of the statue?” Hunter asked in the press release.

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