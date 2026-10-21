A Mysterious Skeleton in a Roman Sarcophagus May Be One of Westminster Abbey’s Medieval Abbots

The name was there all along, carved into limestone: Valerius Amandinus. For anyone trying to identify the skeleton inside a Roman sarcophagus at Westminster Abbey, that might seem like a promising place to start.

But the lid told a different story. A large Latin cross belonged to a Christian burial centuries later than the wealthy Briton named on the stone. Someone had apparently inherited another man’s final resting place — and left generations of researchers wondering who he was.

Now, an investigation reported in the Journal of the British Archaeological Association has narrowed the possibilities. The bones appear to belong to a medieval man, potentially one of the two abbots who led Westminster when it was a Benedictine monastery.

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A Roman Sarcophagus With a Mysterious Occupant

Skull that was repaired in 1869. (Image Credit: © Pre-Construct Archaeology Ltd./ CC BY-ND)

The coffin’s modern history has been almost as complicated as its ancient one. Workers accidentally encountered it in 1820, breaking its lid into six pieces. They formally excavated it in 1869, when they repaired the damage.

The inscription commemorated Amandinus, who lived around A.D. 300 to A.D. 400. The cross, however, dated to approximately the 10th or 11th century, suggesting that the stone coffin had been repurposed.

Even the occupant's whereabouts became uncertain. Researchers believed the skeleton had disappeared until 2016, when the sarcophagus arrived at a conservation studio. Lifting the lid revealed an almost complete skeleton still inside.

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They found another clue in 2016, as well. The team noticed a rectangular outline traced in white lime residue, a material historically used in burials.

“Although no physical traces of that feature remained, it can only have been a timber coffin, which has completely decayed over the course of the seven centuries that the sarcophagus was buried in the sacristy courtyard,” said Warwick Rodwell, Westminster Abbey’s consultant archaeologist, in a press release.

The burial had effectively been a coffin within a coffin, with the Roman container adapted for a Christian occupant.

Carbon Dating Places the Skeleton in Medieval England

Excavation of the sacristy site from 2019. (Image Credit: © Pre-Construct Archaeology Ltd./ CC BY-ND)

The latest findings draw on investigations around Henry III’s former sacristy, including work involving Channel 4’s Time Team in 2009 and excavations completed in 2025.

A human bone specialist estimated that the man died between ages 35 and 49 and stood roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall. That revised a 19th-century assessment describing a younger, shorter man.

Radiocarbon testing supplied the crucial chronological evidence to place the skeleton in a date range of A.D. 987 to A.D. 1052.

“This confirms that the reuse of the sarcophagus, and the associated remodeling of its cover, occurred in the late Saxon period,” explained Rodwell.

Who Could the Mysterious Skeleton Be?

The elaborate burial suggests someone of considerable standing. Researchers favor Aelfwig, a Westminster monk who became an abbot and died around 1020. His successor, Wulnoth, who died in 1049, is another possibility.

“We have two viable contenders for the occupant of the sarcophagus. We do not know the date of birth of either. But either would fit equally well if we assume the Abbot was in his early twenties when the appointment was made and close to fifty when he died. The fact that Aelfwig was already a monk of Westminster might favor him,” said Rodwell.

Neither identification has been confirmed, but the investigation has revealed that a once-Roman monument became a prestigious medieval burial — and that even a name carved in stone may tell only part of the story.

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