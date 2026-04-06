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A Mutant Clownfish Broke the Rules of Stripes and Offers Clues to How Animal Patterns Form

Learn how a small genetic change affects cell communication and reshapes the stripes seen in clownfish.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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clownfish with snowflake mutated stripes
A clownfish with the snowflake mutation (Image Credit: Andrew Scott / OIST (Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University)) 

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In 1999, a clownfish hatched in a U.K. aquarium with a pattern that didn’t match the usual design. Instead of three clean white bars, its markings formed soft, wave-like ridges. The pattern was symmetrical, but clearly unusual. When the same look appeared in its offspring, it pointed to something more than a one-off variation.

More than two decades later, researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, Kyoto University, Academia Sinica, and the University of Virginia have identified the mutation behind this “Snowflake” lineage. Their study, published in Nature Communications, links the altered stripes to a gene involved in how cells communicate during development and helps explain how animal patterns are organized.

“Conceptually, it should be simple,” said senior study author Vincent Laudet in a press release. “But in practice, it’s mysterious.”

Read More: Friends and Anemones: How Clownfish Strengthen Symbiotic Bonds with Their Hosts

Clownfish Stripes Don’t Form Like Other Fish Patterns

two types of zebrafish in a tanks

A leopard phenotype zebrafish with dots instead of stripes on the left and a wildtype zebrafish with stripes on the right.

(Image Credit: Yipeng Liang)

Biologists know that patterns like stripes and spots form as cells interact during development. What’s less clear is how those interactions reliably produce clean, repeatable designs.

Much of what is known comes from studies of zebrafish, whose horizontal stripes follow consistent spacing and scale as the fish grows. In mutants like the “Leopard” zebrafish, those stripes break into spots, connecting genetic changes to visible shifts in pattern.

The Snowflake clownfish turned out to share a connection. The team found it carries a mutation in the same gene linked to the Leopard zebrafish. Those earlier studies helped support ideas first proposed by Alan Turing, who showed that patterns can emerge from relatively simple interactions between cells.

Clownfish, however, don’t follow that model as closely. Unlike zebrafish, whose patterns shift over time, clownfish stripes appear early, in a fixed order and position, and stay that way throughout life. That difference suggests a different set of rules may be at play.

One Gene Shapes How Clownfish Patterns Hold Together


comparison of two different clownfish

Comparison of a wildtype clownfish with a snowflake phenotype

(Image Credit: Fiona Li)

When researchers compared Snowflake clownfish to typical individuals, they traced the difference to a tiny change in a gene that helps cells communicate. The change affects a protein that acts as a direct line between neighboring cells, allowing them to pass signals back and forth.

In typical clownfish, that communication keeps the borders between colors sharp and consistent. In Snowflake fish, the signals still get through, but less cleanly. Over time, those small inconsistencies shift the edges of the pattern, turning straight bars into soft, wavy ones.

The findings also revise how researchers think about this gene. Instead of being tied to a single patterning system, it appears to play a broader role — helping cells remain coordinated as patterns form. The same mechanism shows up in species that split more than 200 million years ago, showing it’s part of a shared biological toolkit.

Physics Helps Explain the Shift From Straight to Wavy Stripes

To understand how those small changes lead to visible differences, the researchers turned to a physics model called the Edwards–Wilkinson framework. It describes what happens when boundaries are shaped by two competing forces: one that smooths things out, and another that introduces small, random changes.

In clownfish, those forces act along the edges between color regions. When cell communication is steady, the edges stay smooth, producing clean stripes. When that signaling becomes less precise, tiny variations start to build up, and the edges begin to ripple.

The model helps explain not just the Snowflake pattern, but how similar processes might shape patterns in other species. By linking cell behavior to physical rules, the study shows how small changes at the molecular level can scale up into visible differences.

What began as an unusual aquarium fish turned out to be a useful model for studying how those patterns come together.

Read More: Clownfish Shrink in Size With Their Breeding Partners to Survive Heat Stress

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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