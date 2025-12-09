A More Refined Discover Magazine

Learn more about this next chapter for Discover Magazine.

ByJohannes Van Zijl
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Stories that matter, Discover Magazine
(Image Credit: Discover Magazine)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

We’re excited to introduce an elegant new chapter for Discover. Starting in 2026, we will publish four beautifully crafted print editions each year, thoughtfully aligned with the seasons. This refined approach is designed to offer a more curated and elevated reading experience.

Each quarterly issue in 2026 will feature:

  • Exceptional long-form journalism
  • Immersive storytelling from leading voices
  • Striking, artful photography
  • Sophisticated design that enriches every page

Subscribers will also enjoy enhanced benefits, including exclusive content, new premium features, an upgraded digital experience, and full archive access. Early in 2026, we’ll share more details about the additional benefits coming to our digital platform.

For the remaining part of December 2025, all articles on Discovermagazine.com are freely accessible. All our digital print archives remain exclusively available to Print+Digital and Digital Only subscribers.

We also wanted to inform you that we have updated our Terms of Use. We recommend you take a moment to review these updates.

Thank you for being part of the Discover community. We look forward to sharing this elevated long-term vision with you.

With sincerity,

Johannes Van Zijl, Managing Director

More on Discover
Accretion flow near a black hole
Einstein's Theory of General Relativity Helped Create Dazzling Simulations of Stellar Black Holes
Panel 3 of the Ketton Mosaic, depicting the King of Troy
An 800-Year-Old Design Reveals a Lost Trojan Tale in a Roman Mosaic
ancient pottery and vases used to carry olive oil
Ancient Dirty Dishes May Be Misleading Archaeologists ​and Rewriting History 
Artistic impression of Nova V1674 Herculis
Two Nova Explosions Reveal Never-Before-Seen Structures in Stellar Blasts
Pyramids of Giza in Egypt
Three Generations Built the Pyramids of Giza Over Time, But How Is Debated
Illustration of Chromeornis
A Tiny Dinosaur Swallowed Too Many Stones, Died — and Left Behind a 120-Million-Year Mystery  
Forensic scientist at a crime scene
A Hidden Molecular Clock in Maggots Could Transform Forensic Time-of-Death Estimates
multiple dust storms on Mars
Dust Devils on Mars Crackle and Pop with Electricity, Showing How Sparks Fly in Martian Storms
three DNA strands
Is There a Benefit to Having Neanderthal DNA in the Human Genome?
Illustration of adult Nanotyrannus (left) and two juvenile T. rex in a face-off during the Late Cretaceous
Tiny Throat Bone Confirms Nanotyrannus as Own Species — Adding Another Predator to the Late Cretaceous 
Fresco Trionfo della Morte (Triumph of Death) at the Camposanto Monumentale in Pisa
Volcanic Eruptions May Have Been Responsible for the Spread of Black Death in Medieval Europe
Illustration of two Olorotitans, type of duck-billed dinosaur
Duck-Billed Dinos Broke Their Mates’ Tails, Exposing Dinosaur Sex and Sexual Difference

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe