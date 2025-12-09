A More Refined Discover Magazine

We’re excited to introduce an elegant new chapter for Discover. Starting in 2026, we will publish four beautifully crafted print editions each year, thoughtfully aligned with the seasons. This refined approach is designed to offer a more curated and elevated reading experience.

Each quarterly issue in 2026 will feature:

Exceptional long-form journalism

Immersive storytelling from leading voices

Striking, artful photography

Sophisticated design that enriches every page

Subscribers will also enjoy enhanced benefits, including exclusive content, new premium features, an upgraded digital experience, and full archive access. Early in 2026, we’ll share more details about the additional benefits coming to our digital platform.

For the remaining part of December 2025, all articles on Discovermagazine.com are freely accessible. All our digital print archives remain exclusively available to Print+Digital and Digital Only subscribers.

We also wanted to inform you that we have updated our Terms of Use. We recommend you take a moment to review these updates.

Thank you for being part of the Discover community. We look forward to sharing this elevated long-term vision with you.

With sincerity,

Johannes Van Zijl, Managing Director