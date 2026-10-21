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A Minnesota Farmer’s Fall Harvest Came With a Surprise — an 11-Foot Object That Likely Fell From Space

Learn how a Minnesota farmer found a mysterious metal object in his field and why experts believe it could have fallen from space.

Written byStephanie Edwards
| 3 min read
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A large, metallic object, approximately 11-feet in diameter, presumably a space object, was present in the cornfield in Minnesota.
A large, metallic object, about 11 feet in diameter, presumably a space object, was present in the cornfield in Minnesota. (Image Courtesy of Stevens County Minnesota Sheriff's Office)

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Harvesting corn usually means collecting items grown on Earth. For one Minnesota farmer, it meant encountering something that may have taken a much longer route into the field.

According to USA Today, while combining corn in Scott Township, the farmer discovered a large metal object among the stalks. Deputies called to investigate found an object approximately 11 feet across — a very unexpected addition to the fall harvest. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office described it as “presumably a space object” in a press release.

The discovery raises questions that reach well beyond one farm: How does hardware survive a plunge through Earth’s atmosphere, and what should you do if a piece turns up on your property?

Where Did the Suspected Space Debris Come From?

The sheriff’s office received the report on Oct. 14, 2026. Authorities said the object posed no danger to the public and were coordinating with state and federal agencies to identify its owner and arrange removal.

One possible explanation involved a Chinese Zhuque-2E rocket. According to Ars Technica, evidence suggests its upper stage reentered over the Midwest after a September 15 launch. The timing and trajectory of observed debris supported that connection, while the rocket stage’s diameter matched the object’s reported width.

Although it is a promising lead, Ars Technica also reported that LandSpace, the rocket’s manufacturer, has not publicly acknowledged the Minnesota debris.

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For now, officials do have a physical object to investigate, but the proposed rocket connection still needs confirmation.

Read More: Testing Whisky in Space Using an Artificial Tongue Could Help Explore Foundations for Orbital Factories

What Is Space Junk, and How Does It Fall to Earth?

Space junk is the hardware left behind by human activity in space — inactive satellites, discarded rocket stages, and fragments produced when objects break apart. NASA notes that even paint flakes belong to this category. At orbital speeds, small debris can damage spacecraft, and collisions can create even more fragments.

Returning that hardware to Earth can help clear crowded orbits. NASA explains that atmospheric drag gradually lowers some spacecraft’s orbits, with devices such as drag sails accelerating the process. Operators can also use propulsion to bring objects down.

That descent is punishing. As an object plunges into denser air, intense heating causes much of it to break apart and burn up, according to NOAA. But the atmosphere does not always reliably erase every piece.

Surviving fragments are more likely to reach water or sparsely populated land because oceans cover more than 70 percent of Earth, and people occupy a relatively small portion of its surface. Controlled reentries can deliberately target remote ocean areas, like Point Nemo.

What to Do If You Find Suspected Space Debris

An out-of-this-world piece of metal might make a memorable souvenir, but you should leave it where it is.

The Australian Space Agency advises people never to touch, move, or collect suspected space debris. You should treat it as potentially hazardous until authorities determine otherwise, move away from the object, and contact emergency services. The agency reiterated this guidance just this year after suspected rocket components appeared on an Australian beach.

Minnesota officials’ assessment of the object being safe applies only to the object they investigated, and should not be treated as reassurance about every unfamiliar fragment someone finds.

Although it may seem exciting to try and identify a space object or solve a mystery yourself, the best and safest course of action is to report the location to authorities and let specialists decide what has landed.

Read More: Testing Whisky in Space Using an Artificial Tongue Could Help Explore Foundations for Orbital Factories

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Meet the Author

  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile

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