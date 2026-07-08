A Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Has Sickened 28 People in New York City — Here's What to Know

New York City health officials are monitoring a current outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Upper East Side neighborhoods of Yorkville and Carnegie Hill in Manhattan. As of July 7, 2026, New York City Health (NYC Health) reports 28 cases, of which 21 resulted in hospitalizations, and no deaths.

The outbreak is ongoing, but health officials emphasize that it is not due to any issues with building plumbing systems and that water in those neighborhoods is still safe to consume, cook with, and bathe in. Legionnaires' disease is not transmitted from person to person, so encountering an infected person does not increase the risk of contracting it.

Health officials continue to monitor and investigate this Legionnaires’ disease cluster and are implementing additional emergency measures to help address the outbreak. Here’s what you should know about the disease.

What Is Causing the Recent Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in NYC?

In past outbreaks, common sources have included cooling towers — industrial-sized air conditioning — hot tubs, and spray fountains, according to NYC Health. According to the City of New York, this outbreak may be linked to cooling towers in the area. As part of the investigation, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani directed the New York Department of Health to begin testing cooling towers in these affected neighborhoods.

If any of the cooling towers test positive for Legionella — the bacterium that causes Legionnaires' disease — they will be drained, cleaned, and disinfected to prevent further exposure.

“We’re using every tool available to protect people by moving quickly to identify potential sources of exposure, requiring immediate remediation and making sure New Yorkers have the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe,” Mamdani said in a press release. “If you live, work or recently visited the area and are experiencing symptoms like fever, cough or difficulty breathing, please contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible.”

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How Legionnaires’ Disease Spreads and Common Symptoms

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by the Legionella bacteria. Most people contract the disease by inhaling mist containing the bacteria, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Lung infections can arise if infected water is aspirated into the lungs or “goes down the wrong pipe.”

Common places that can harbor Legionella include hot tubs, faucets, water features such as fountains, shower heads, humidifiers, soil, and the heating and cooling systems of large buildings such as hotels or apartment complexes. A person can contract Legionnaires' disease by inhaling the bacteria; it does not spread from person to person, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Symptoms of the disease usually include a fever, shortness of breath, cough, nausea, muscle aches, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and in some cases, coughing up blood. According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms can begin 2 to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria.

Who Is Most At Risk For Legionnaires’ Disease?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Legionnaires’ Disease is not very common and only about 10,000 people in the U.S. contract it annually. The disease can be life-threatening, but there are several treatments available. A patient may need to stay in the hospital for proper treatment.

Legionnaires’ disease can also impact certain groups more than others. According to NYC Health, a person has a more elevated risk of contracting the disease if they are over the age of 50, have a chronic lung disease, smoke or vape, or are immunocompromised.

If symptoms arise, it’s crucial to contact health officials and seek treatment right away.

“Legionnaires’ disease is deadly but can be effectively treated if diagnosed early. New Yorkers at higher risk, including anyone who is 50 and older, those who smoke, or people with chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said in a press release.

Again, the disease cannot spread from person to person, but being aware of symptoms and where current outbreaks are occurring is a key way to help mitigate cases.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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