A Herculaneum Scroll Is Readable Again Nearly 2,000 Years After Vesuvius Buried It

When researchers partially opened a scroll from Herculaneum, a Roman town buried by Mount Vesuvius in 79 C.E., in the 1980s, they found nothing they could read. The overlapping layers were too compressed, and the writing too obscured. They assigned the artifact a readability score of 0 and returned it to storage.

Now, a team using AI and high-resolution CT scanning has announced that they read nearly 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) of continuous text from that same scroll, untouched for nearly 2,000 years, across 22 columns of ancient Greek. According to a preprint published alongside the announcement, it is the first Herculaneum scroll ever read completely from end to end.

The text appears to be a Stoic philosophical treatise that may be attributable to Chrysippus, one of antiquity's most influential thinkers, whose writing is almost entirely lost. Two other scrolls from the same ancient library also produced new text, including the title of a previously unknown philosophical work.

“Today, we are hearing voices that have been silent for 2,000 years,” said Brent Seales, Vesuvius Challenge co-founder, in a press release. “For the first time, we are uncovering and reading them — but most importantly — we are beginning to understand them.”

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Herculaneum Scrolls Preserved a Roman Library Buried by Mount Vesuvius

Mount Vesuvius carbonized a private library of hundreds of papyrus scrolls when it buried Herculaneum. The collection is considered the only surviving large-scale library from classical antiquity, but many of its scrolls remain too brittle to open. For most of the past two centuries, reading one meant destroying it.

The scrolls, many unopened, are now distributed across several institutions, including the Biblioteca Nazionale di Napoli, Oxford's Bodleian Library, and the Institut de France.

In 2023, Seales co-founded the Vesuvius Challenge, a publicly funded global competition to read the scrolls without opening them. The initiative released open-source imaging software and thousands of high-resolution CT scans, and invited anyone to work on the problem.

AI and CT Scans Turned Charred Papyrus Into Readable Text

The scroll at the center of the announcement, known as PHerc. 1667, had already been damaged by earlier attempts to open it. Only about 3 inches (8 centimeters) of its original 7-to 9-inch (19- to 24-centimeter) height remain. From that fragment, the team recovered the full preserved text, a philosophical treatise on ethics centered on impulse, human nature, and moral progress. The final column names Aristocreon, nephew and disciple of the Stoic philosopher Chrysippus, placing the text within Stoic thought and dating it to around the second century B.C.E.

One passage, read for the first time in two thousand years, states: “We will inquire into something, but we will not grasp it if in some way we depart from ourselves and from our own nature.”

A second scroll, PHerc. 139, revealed its title: Philodemus, On Gods, Book 8. Until now, only the first book of that work was known to exist. A third scroll provided confirmation of text first recovered in the 2023 competition, with higher-resolution imaging making the ink visible directly inside the scroll for the first time.

Using X-ray scanning, the team produced 3D images of the sealed rolls. AI models were then trained to spot faint ink traces that are almost impossible to distinguish from the charred papyrus surrounding them. Every passage identified was then checked and transcribed by papyrus scholars.

What Comes Next

Around 600 Herculaneum scrolls have never been opened. The methods used here are documented, with data and code available at scrollprize.org, so others can apply them to the rest of the collection. The scholarly work of editing, translating, and contextualizing what has already been recovered is only beginning.

“This is not just a technical recovery — it's the return of a philosophical voice,” Federica Nicolardi, assistant professor in papyrology at the Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, said in the press release.

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