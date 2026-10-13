A Handful of Walnuts a Day May Help Lower the Inflammatory Potential of Your Diet

The afternoon snack hunt usually starts with an open cupboard, a craving for something crunchy, and whatever's within reach. Of all the options, a few walnuts might seem like an unremarkable choice. However, repeated day after day, that small decision could change the nutritional picture of what you eat.

Choosing walnuts as a snack is at the center of a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Researchers found that older adults assigned to eat walnuts daily had diets with slightly lower estimated inflammatory potential after two years.

“The important message is that incorporating walnuts into the diet was associated with a shift toward a less inflammatory dietary pattern. This illustrates how a relatively simple food choice can contribute to the overall quality of the diet,” said senior investigator Sujatha Rajaram in a press release.

What the Two-Year Walnut Study Found

The research involved 319 older adults in Loma Linda, California, participating in the larger Walnuts and Healthy Aging trial. One group added roughly 1 to 2 ounces, or 30 to 60 grams, of walnuts to their daily meals. The comparison group avoided walnuts and restricted other nuts.

Beyond those instructions, participants were not asked to overhaul their eating habits. On five occasions over two years, they described everything they had eaten and drunk during the preceding 24 hours.

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Researchers used those reports to calculate Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII) scores. By the study’s end, the walnut group scored modestly but statistically significantly lower than the comparison group.

“This study highlights a simple and accessible step people can take as they pursue more inclusive and sustainable approaches to healthier lifestyles,” said co-author Lynnley Huey.

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What a Lower Dietary Inflammatory Index Means

The DII estimates how inflammatory an overall diet may be, drawing on the foods and nutrients someone consumes. It offers researchers a way to evaluate eating patterns, rather than judging a meal by a single ingredient.

But it is not a blood test. A lower score does not, by itself, demonstrate that someone’s inflammation has fallen or that they will avoid disease.

Earlier research from the same broader trial provides a different piece of evidence — daily walnut consumption was associated with reductions in several inflammation markers measured in blood. Together, these findings suggest potential benefits worth investigating, without making walnuts a cure-all.

How Walnuts Can Fit Into Everyday Meals

The practical appeal is that walnuts can slip into an existing routine without requiring an entirely new menu.

“Some people crush walnuts and add them to a salad. Others add them to their breakfast cereals. But the simplest way might be eating a handful of walnuts as a snack each day, specifically replacing the snack foods that are full of sugar and refined carbohydrates,” explained co-author Jayme Brisco.

Overall, the research points toward a small, repeatable change in eating patterns that can be a realistic starting point to potentially transforming your health.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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