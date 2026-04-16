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A Future Nasal Spray Could Help Reverse Brain Aging and Restore Memory — At Least in Early Tests

Learn how researchers in Texas developed a nasal spray that may reverse brain aging by reducing inflammation and restoring cognitive function.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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Aging doesn’t just slow the body. It can quietly cloud the mind. For many people, that shows up as brain fog, with slower thinking, fading memory, and a growing sense that the brain isn’t working quite like it used to.

But new research shows that decline may not be as fixed as once thought. In a study published in the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles, a team at Texas A&M University developed a nasal spray that reduced brain inflammation, restored cellular function, and improved memory in aging models, all within weeks. The treatment delivers microscopic biological particles directly into the brain, where they help reset processes linked to cognitive decline.

“Brain age-related diseases like dementia are a major health concern worldwide. What we’re showing is brain aging can be reversed, to help people stay mentally sharp, socially engaged and free from age-related decline,” said lead researcher Ashok Shetty in a press release.

How a Nasal Spray May Reverse Signs of Brain Aging

At the center of the treatment are extracellular vesicles. These are tiny biological packages that carry genetic material known as microRNAs. These molecules act like regulators, helping control how genes are turned on or off inside cells.

Getting those molecules into the brain has always been the challenge. The brain is protected by a barrier that blocks most drugs from entering, which is why many treatments require invasive procedures or struggle to work at all.

In this approach, delivered through a nasal spray, the vesicles travel along pathways that connect the nose directly to the brain, where immune cells absorb them and help regulate inflammation.

“The mode of delivery is one of the most exciting aspects of our approach,” said researcher Maheedhar Kodali in the press release. “Intranasal delivery allows us to reach, and treat, the brain directly without invasive procedures.”

Read More: Aging Brains Show Surprising Mix of Decline and Adaptation

Reducing Brain Inflammation to Restore Memory and Function

As the brain ages, low-level inflammation can build over time, especially in regions tied to memory. That process, sometimes called “neuroinflammaging,” has been linked to cognitive decline and diseases like Alzheimer’s.

The nasal spray appears to interrupt that process at multiple levels. Once inside the brain, the microRNAs help suppress key inflammatory pathways that are known to become overactive with age. At the same time, they restore mitochondrial function, essentially helping brain cells regain the energy they need to operate.

“We are giving neurons their spark back by reducing oxidative stress and reactivating the brain’s mitochondria,” said researcher Madhu Leelavathi Narayana.

The effects weren’t just visible at the cellular level. In behavioral tests, treated mice subjects showed improvements in recognizing familiar objects, noticing changes in their environment, and adapting more quickly.

Notably, the benefits appeared quickly, within weeks, and lasted for months after just two doses.

What This Could Mean for Dementia and Brain Aging

The findings are still early, and the treatment has not yet been tested in humans. But the results point to a shift in how brain aging might be approached in a way that is not just managed, but reversed.

That possibility comes at a time when age-related cognitive disorders are becoming more common. In the United States, new dementia cases are projected to nearly double over the next four decades, rising from about 514,000 in 2020 to roughly 1 million by 2060.

The study also found that the treatment worked consistently across both sexes, a result that is not always seen.

“As we develop and scale this therapy, a simple, two-dose nasal spray could one day replace invasive, risky procedures or maybe even months of medication,” Shetty said.

Beyond aging, the same approach could potentially be used to support recovery after stroke or other brain injuries, where inflammation and cellular damage play a major role.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: New Blood Test May Forecast Alzheimer’s Symptoms Years in Advance

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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