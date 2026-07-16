A Full Moon May Hide the Faint Meteors of the 2026 Southern Delta Aquariids — Here's How to See Them Anyway

Looking up at the night sky during mid- to late July until mid-August 2026, you may catch the faint Southern Delta Aquariids if you’re lucky.

While this can be a popular meteor shower, the viewing can be difficult depending on your location and whether or not there is a full moon. Still, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to catch a glimpse of these meteors.

Here’s what you need to know about the Southern Delta Aquariids, the best place to see them, and when this shower will peak.

When Will The Southern Delta Aquariids Peak, And What Is The Best Time To See Them?

According to EarthSky, the Southern Delta Aquariids begin on July 18, 2026, and go until Aug. 21, 2026. The shower will likely peak on July 30, 2026; however, this shower does not have a sharp peak and instead maintains steady activity.

The shower will likely peak in the pre-dawn hours, though you can still see meteors from mid-evening until dawn. EarthSky suggests looking for these meteors about a week before they peak; however, there will be a full moon on July 29, 2026, which will likely block any chance of viewing the meteors.

The meteors may be viewable in the week leading up to that in the early, pre-dawn mornings or after midnight.

Read More: The 2026 Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower Will Soon Radiate Across the Sky — Here's How to Get the Best View

Where Is The Best Place To See The Southern Delta Aquariids

The best place to see the Southern Delta Aquariids is in the Southern Hemisphere or the southern part of the Northern Hemisphere. The further north you go, the less likely you are to see any meteors because the radiant is located lower in the southern sky, according to the American Meteor Society.

Look towards the shower’s radiant — the point where the meteors appear to fall from — which is the Constellation Aquarius. During the night, the constellation will rise around mid-evening and reach its peak around 2 a.m. local time. It will then begin to set in the sky and sink below the horizon just after dawn, according to EarthSky.

One interesting thing about this meteor shower is that it eventually overlaps with the Perseid meteor shower that peaks in August. If you’re having trouble viewing the Southern Delta Aquariids, hold tight; another meteor shower is on its way.

How Many Meteors Will You See?

Unlike other meteor showers, the Southern Delta Aquariids are faint, and they don’t often produce tails or fireballs. They come from comet 96P/Machholz, and the pieces that fall into our atmosphere are smaller than others, according to the Society for Popular Astronomy.

Still, it’s possible on a dark night to see anywhere from 5 to 7 meteors per hour, though in the past, the shower has reached a rate of 15 to 20 meteors per hour, according to EarthSky.

Meteor Shower Viewing Tips

The best way to view a meteor shower is to get as far away from human-made lights as possible, including city lights, street lights, and porch lights. This light pollution can make it more difficult to view the faint meteors. Put your phone away and let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 30 minutes. Try to avoid looking at your phone during the shower to maintain optimal visibility.

Next, find a safe spot to set up a chair, blanket, or sleeping bag; you’ll likely be there for a while. Make sure to dress appropriately for the weather; it may be chilly.

Read More: The Lyrid Meteor Shower Is About to Peak — How to Catch the First Notable Spring Shower of 2026

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