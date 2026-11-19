Elise Zallu had been in the trench for a day, on the first excavation of her first year studying archaeology, when she lifted out a piece of Roman gold chain a little under three inches long and intact enough that a whole one could still be worn.

This is becoming a habit in Redesdale, since Newcastle University announced last year that another first-year, Yara Souza, had turned up a piece of ninth-century gold at the same site about 90 minutes into her first dig.

“Finding a gold [artifact] is something many archaeologists can go an entire career without experiencing,” said Eric Tourigny, an archaeologist at Newcastle University, in a press release. “For a first-year student to discover a beautifully preserved Roman gold chain on their first day in the trench is truly remarkable.”

Zallu was one of 52 first-year students who each spent two weeks at the Northumberland site this summer, working alongside Redesdale Archaeology Group volunteers on a long project into what kept Rome’s northern frontier supplied and running. They came up with gold, a gilded cavalry fitting, inscribed lead, and a carved gemstone, enough that the archaeologists running the dig were taken aback.

Three Major Roman Finds in the First 48 Hours

Along with the chain that came up on day one, a folded sheet of lead with Latin cursive scratched across it did too, found by Shannon Wood.

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Archaeologists think the lead is most likely a seal tied to trade, tax, or ownership, though they have not ruled out a curse tablet, the sort of thing Romans scratched their grievances onto before folding the metal and leaving it somewhere holy.

Day two brought a bronze fitting with gold still on it, dug up by Megan Potter. It hung from a cavalry belt, a horse harness, or the base of a scabbard, shaped around a crescent borrowed from the shields of classical warriors, and enough gilding survives to show how loud the thing once looked.

Read More: Why Ancient Coins Offer a Surprisingly Detailed Picture of What Life Was Like in Past Societies

What the Gold and the Gemstone Say About Who Was There

Each link in the chain was bent into a figure eight, doubled over and hooked through the one before it, a method Roman goldsmiths kept for their best work. Gold handled that way usually belonged to wealthy families or to senior officers, so somebody of rank was likely on this site.

In the closing week, Maisy Watmough and Zoe Yuill found a carnelian intaglio, an orange stone carved to sit in a ring and be stamped into soft wax as a signature. The carving shows Jupiter with a scepter, a small figure of Victory, and an eagle at his feet.

It is the fourth intaglio from this site, after two that came up last year, and one found in the nineteenth century.

The People Who Kept Rome’s Northern Frontier Running

Newcastle staff and students have worked in Redesdale since the early 1990s, and the project that began in 2021 is working through two large walled enclosures, their roads, their buildings, and the remains of industry inside them.

The project is after everything a garrison needs rather than the garrison itself: the workshops, depots, traders, and families that make a frontier function.

“A gold chain, a signet gemstone, inscribed pottery, and a decorated brooch illuminate the lives of the people who made this site work almost two millennia ago,” said Richard Carlton, the site director.

The students also turned up ordinary things: coins, spearheads, and broken pots, some of them scratched with graffiti. One Samian ware bowl carries the name Martinus, and the same name shows up on several other fragments from this season, put there by someone who did not want to lose his dishes.

Everything else out of that trench speaks of rank, and Martinus only tells you whose bowl it was.

Read More: A Nearly 1,900-Year-Old Bronze Leg Found in a Bog Hints at How Rome Dismantled an Emperor's Statue in Scotland

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