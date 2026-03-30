A Fire Destroyed a Bronze Age Village — but Preserved a 3,500-Year-Old Loom

A fire that tore through a Bronze Age village in what is now southeastern Spain didn’t just destroy homes; it accidentally preserved something archaeologists almost never get to see.

Beneath the collapsed remains of a burned building at the settlement of Cabezo Redondo, researchers uncovered an intact weaving loom, complete with charred wooden beams, clay weights, and even traces of plant fibers. Described in Antiquity, the find captures how textile production worked more than 3,000 years ago — from the materials used to the organization of labor.

In most archaeological sites, only loom weights survive. Here, the wooden frame and fibers were preserved alongside them, allowing researchers to move beyond inference and document a working loom in unusual detail.

“Paradoxically, the fire both destroyed and preserved the site,” said Yolanda Carrión, who analysed the wooden pieces, in a press release.

Read More: Ancient DNA Uncovers Startling Family Secret of a 3,500-Year-Old Bronze Age Community

Bronze Age Loom Discovery Reveals Ancient Textile Technology

Wooden remains of the Bronze Age loom. (Image Credit: University of Alicante)

Researchers uncovered the loom on the western slope of the settlement, in an area people likely moved through or worked in regularly. There, archaeologists found a raised platform covered with 44 clay weights

Each weight had a hole through the center and weighed about 200 grams. These would have been tied to hanging threads to keep them tight while weaving.

Nearby, pieces of the wooden frame were still in place. Thicker beams likely formed the upright supports, while thinner, rounded pieces may have connected them across. The team also found braided esparto fibers and even bits of cord still threaded through some of the weights.

Put together, these pieces show what the loom was capable of producing. The light clay weights suggest it was used to make finer, more complex fabrics, possibly including early forms of twill. Because the entire setup was preserved in place, researchers can also reconstruct how the loom was arranged and used in real time

How Fire Preserved an Archaeological Snapshot

Wood and plant fibers usually rot away, leaving only heavier materials behind. That’s why complete looms are almost never found. In this case, the fire created just the right conditions to preserve it.

As the building burned, the roof collapsed, burying the loom and sealing it off from further damage. The heat charred the wood, slowing decay and helping it hold its shape.

A closer look at the wood showed it came from Aleppo pine, a tree common in the area. The size and growth patterns suggest the builders chose large, mature trees, not just whatever was available.

What the Loom Reveals About Daily Life

The loom doesn’t just show how people wove textiles; it shows how that work fits into everyday life.

It was set up in an open space, likely shared by several households, suggesting that weaving is a group activity. Other crafts in the settlement, such as metalworking and ivory carving, seem to have been more distinct and specialized.

Clues from burials add to the picture. Some female skeletons show distinctive wear on their teeth, the kind that can come from holding fibers in the mouth while spinning or weaving. That suggests women play an important role in textile production.

The loom also reflects a broader shift during the Bronze Age, sometimes called a “textile revolution.” As wool production expanded and tools improved, people began making a wider range of fabrics. At this site, lighter spindle whorls and different types of weights show they could produce finer, more complex textiles, including patterned weaves like twills, even though the fabrics themselves haven’t survived.

Cabezo Redondo was a regional hub connected to trade networks across the Iberian Peninsula and beyond. In that setting, this loom captures a moment when textile production was becoming more advanced, more organized, and more important to everyday life.

Read More: Rare Remains Provide Insights Into Bronze Age Burials, Diet, and Society

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