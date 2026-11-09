A Fifth-Century Boat Burial Contains Remains of a Prominent Man and a Rare Strain of Leprosy

About 1500 years ago, a European man received a boat burial, with a wooden throne, a military belt, and an asymptomatic case of leprosy.

According to researchers writing in iScience, it is one of the earliest known examples of a rare strain of Mycobacterium leprae to be found on the continent to date.

An analysis of genetic data has also revealed the man’s ancestry, with results suggesting he originated from the Danube region in southeastern Europe — an area that, at the time, existed on the frontiers of the Roman Empire.

Crucially, the area is roughly 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) from his final resting place in the Fallward burial ground near Cuxhaven, a seaside town in northwest Germany.

This, according to the authors, paints a picture of long-distance networks connecting Fallward and other remote communities to different parts of the Roman Empire.

Uncovering G25 and His Ancestry

Researchers involved in a project led by the Ancient DNA Working Group at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Christian-Albrechts-University in Kiel, Germany, studied bone samples from 11 individuals buried at Fallward, three of which carried enough data to conduct a genetic analysis.

The first two were linked to populations from northwest Europe, though the genetic data appears more closely aligned with people from Iron Age Britain than those from Iron Age Germany. This, the researchers said, could suggest their relatives were involved in migrations to the British Isles.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

In contrast, the third — known as G25 — carried ancestry most closely associated with southeastern European populations living in what is today Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary, and Serbia.

While his exact origins remain unknown, the researchers believe G25 may have traveled hundreds of miles to northern Germany from the Roman frontier.

Read More: Medieval Squirrels Served as First Ancient Hosts of Leprosy

Leprosy in Europe

Additional analysis of G25’s teeth and bones produced another striking result — he was infected with leprosy.

The particular strain he carried belongs to phylogenetic branch 4. The earliest known case of this strain occurred in Egypt sometime between the fourth and second centuries, and it is considered to be relatively uncommon.

That makes the genome recovered at Fallward particularly valuable, lead author Daniel Myburgh of the IKMB told Discover.

“We still have a relatively limited understanding of how and when M. leprae spread across Europe, particularly before the disease became more widespread in the later medieval period,” said Myburgh.

“Long-distance mobility and trade networks connecting communities within and beyond the Roman Empire likely played an important role in the spread of infectious diseases across Europe,” Myburgh added.

Despite carrying the pathogen, G25 does not appear to have exhibited any symptoms at the time of his death in the second quarter of the fifth century.

“Leprosy is a chronic disease. It can take years for clear symptoms to appear,” co-author Almut Nebel from the IKMB said in a statement.

What Else Do We Know About G25?

Whether diseased or not, G25 appears to have been a high-status, wealthy individual. Both the grave and the objects it contains offer clues to his life.

The researchers said that burying him in a boat and placing him on a reed mat suggests he had a strong connection to water, a theory supported by the presence of fish bones and a box shaped like a water bird. Meanwhile, analyses of the skeleton revealed well-developed upper arm muscles, which again points to him being a fisherman or a boatman.

The grave also suggests he was a man of privilege and authority. G25 was buried with an intricately decorated chair made of alder, described as a throne, and a Roman military belt.

“Together, these findings allowed us to piece together aspects of his life and suggest

that he or his ancestors may have had connections to the Roman military,” said Myburgh.

Moving forward, Myburgh and colleagues hope to study more individuals found at Fallward and, by doing so, determine whether or not others shared a connection to the Roman frontier.

The burial ground is home to some 200 cremation plots and 60 graves, and dates to the fourth and fifth centuries C.E., a period marked by violent upheavals and high levels of mobility in Europe.

Read More: Ancient DNA Reveals Ibiza Was a Global Crossroads in the Medieval Mediterranean — and a Case of Leprosy

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: