A Crab Survived Two Months Trapped in a Plastic Bottle in the Pacific After Growing Too Big to Escape

A research vessel was conducting studies on fish in the Pacific when scientists spotted a plastic bottle bobbing in the water. Of course their instinct was to pick it up and recycle it, but when researchers took a quick glance at the retrieved bottle, they found something no one expected: a healthy swimming crab inside.

The discovery opened an investigative mystery — not only how the crab survived, but how it got inside a bottle it could no longer fit through.

By tracing clues left on the bottle, studying the crab’s recent meals, and even measuring the growth of barnacles clinging to the plastic, researchers reconstructed how the animal became an accidental prisoner. Their findings, published in Ecosphere, also revealed a less familiar consequence of marine plastic pollution, one that affects creatures far smaller than whales, turtles, and seabirds that usually dominate conversations about ocean waste.

A Plastic Bottle in the Pacific Became an Unexpected Crab Habitat

The unusual find happened during juvenile fish surveys in offshore waters around Okinawa, Japan. Researchers spotted a floating high-density polyethylene Shaoxing wine bottle surrounded by young fish, which often gather around floating debris for shelter.

The recovered bottle with attached algae and goose barnacles, juvenile fish collected along with it, and the crab. (Image Credit: Hajime Sato / Hiroshima University)

“During juvenile fish surveys in offshore waters, we happened to encounter a floating plastic bottle approximately 500 miles off Sesoko Island, Okinawa, Japan, with many juvenile fish associated with it,” said study authors Hajime Sato and Yoichi Sakai in a press release. “[To our surprise], a large live swimming crab, Portunus sanguinolentus, was trapped inside the bottle.”

Researchers collected the bottle on July 15, 2022, and its label showed it had been manufactured on November 17, 2021. Its cap was missing, allowing seawater to flow freely in and out, and its narrow neck measured just 24 millimeters across. The crab inside measured more than 88 millimeters wide and weighed 42 grams — far too large to squeeze through the opening.

Read More: 200 Million Years Ago Crabs Started Walking Sideways — and It Shaped Their Success

Scientists Reconstructed Two Months of Life at Sea

To understand how the animal ended up inside the bottle, researchers pieced together multiple lines of evidence.

First, DNA analysis of the crab’s stomach contents revealed what it had been eating. It had feasted on juvenile fish living around the drifting bottle, including rough triggerfish and sergeant major fish, while also grazing on algae growing inside its plastic enclosure.

The team then examined goose barnacles attached to the outside of the bottle. Because these animals grow at predictable rates, they acted as natural clocks, helping to estimate how long the bottle had been drifting across the ocean.

Together, the evidence pointed to a remarkable conclusion. The crab likely entered the bottle while still small enough to fit through its opening. Over roughly two months, it found enough food to continue growing until it became permanently trapped inside.

“This crab reminds us of Salamander, a famous short story by Japanese novelist Masuji Ibuse,” said the study authors.

In that story, a salamander spends years feeding inside its burrow until it grows too large to leave — a literary parallel that unexpectedly played out in the open ocean.

Plastic Pollution Can Create Hidden Traps for Marine Life

Images of turtles swallowing plastic bags or seals tangled in abandoned fishing gear have become powerful symbols of marine pollution. But this case highlights a much less visible danger.

Discarded containers can become unintentional traps for smaller marine animals, especially those that use floating objects as shelter or feeding grounds. In this instance, the bottle provided food and protection long enough for the crab to survive, but ultimately it became a prison it could never escape.

“Plastic bottles discarded by humans can trap crabs and prevent their escape. Similar cases have already been reported from waters around Japan, suggesting that this was not an isolated accident. Through this striking example, we would like readers to recognize that objects that make our lives more convenient can sometimes have unexpected effects on small marine animals, while also appreciating the remarkable vitality of the swimming crab,” concluded the study authors.

Read More: Caffeine, Cocaine, and Painkillers Found in Sharks in the Bahamas — A Sign of Human Pollution Reaching Marine Predators

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