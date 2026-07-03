A Common Brain Protein May Help Alzheimer’s Disease Spread — and Understanding This Could Lead to New Treatments

Researchers have identified a protein that helps Alzheimer’s disease spread throughout the brain. These findings could help future treatments prevent the condition from damaging healthy brain tissue. The research was published in Cell.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, has multiple protein “hallmarks,” which are thought to contribute to the disease’s onset when they malfunction. One of these proteins, called Tau, forms toxic tangles that can migrate throughout the brain, causing damage and worsening symptoms as they spread.

These tangles are like sticky “glue monsters,” said Mitali Tyagi, a neuroscientist at Washington University in St. Louis and co-author of the new study, in a statement.

"They glue together and block transportation within the neuron," Tyagi said. "But they can break down into smaller glue monsters, called Tau seeds, which can then get transferred to a new neuron. And once this Tau seed comes into contact with healthy Tau, it can corrupt it. So, the pathology starts all over again in a healthy neuron."

Stopping Tau’s spread has long been a goal of Alzheimer’s research. Now, researchers say they’ve identified an unexpected contributor to the process. The team found that a protein called Arc, which normally lets nerve cells communicate, allows Tau to spread to healthy brain cells.

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How Tau and Arc Impact Alzheimer’s Disease

Where previous strategies to target Tau in Alzheimer’s disease have focused on removing it from the brain, this study suggests that a new approach that blocks Tau from reaching healthy tissue could be promising.

The study focused on mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease. Previous research has suggested that the Arc protein may play a role in the condition through its influence on extracellular vesicles — tiny bubbles that package cellular resources and transport them between cells.

In their mouse models, the team identified extracellular vesicles that contained both Arc and sticky Tau proteins that had hitched a ride. These vesicles spread into new brain tissue and seeded Tau protein.

Alzheimer’s Without Arc

To explore how Arc might alter the disease’s course, researchers created mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease lacking Arc. Without this protein, extracellular vesicles harbored little Tau, and the disease could no longer spread into nearby healthy cells.

"When we removed Arc, we saw that the transfer of Tau was severely, severely reduced," Tyagi says. "It was almost gone."

Unfortunately, the findings don’t mean that Alzheimer’s disease in humans can be simply treated by removing Arc. The researchers also found that in the disease’s early stage, Arc helps affected neurons expel Tau, allowing them to survive longer. Sick cells died more quickly in mice lacking Arc.

“While this helps reduce Tau buildup within the original neuron, the released Tau can be taken up by neighboring healthy neurons, promoting the spread of pathology," Tyagi said.

The authors suggest that rather than stopping affected cells from releasing Tau, a better treatment strategy might be to prevent healthy cells from taking up Tau-associated extracellular vesicles. One strategy might be to catch the vesicles in transit between diseased and healthy tissue. This approach wouldn’t reverse existing damage, but in a person with early-stage disease, it could stop their symptoms from worsening.

The researchers caution that while some early findings suggest a similar mechanism may exist in humans, much more careful work is needed before we can be sure we would benefit from an Arc-targeting treatment.

"Most of the work we've been doing is in mice, not in humans," said Jason Shepherd, a neuroscientist at the University of Utah and co-author of the new study, in a statement. "We have some clues that whatever is happening in these mice could also be happening in humans, but we don't know that yet. And we're far away from saying that we're developing a treatment for anything. But it could open new avenues to get to that point."

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