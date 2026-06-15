skip to main content

A Bright Blob Emitting X-Rays Near the Center of the Milky Way May Have Been Forged by a Supernova

Learn about a bright blob in the central region of the Milky Way, illuminating what may be a remnant of a massive star that exploded

Written byJack Knudson
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
bright and colorful supernova in space
Representation of a supernova explosion (Image Credit: muratart/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

A bright blob of X-ray emission near the heart of the Milky Way may be made of scraps from an exploding star. Astronomers spotted the blob with data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, and after taking a closer look, they think it could be a supernova remnant.

A study recently published in The Astrophysical Journal detailed intense X-ray emission in the Sagittarius C star complex, where an expanding bubble of gas might shed light on this environment’s explosive past. The blob buried within this cloud might be the wreckage from a supernova that would have detonated at least 1,700 years ago — and if it truly is a supernova remnant, then it would be one of the closest ever discovered in the central region of the Milky Way, home to the galaxy’s most productive and active star-forming regions.

Read More: The Size of Our Galaxy Stretches Tens of Thousands of Light Years Across, But Its Height Is Rather Small

A Bright Blob Near the Milky Way's Heart

Data from Chandra allowed astronomers to take a closer look at Sagittarius C, a 50-light-year-wide portion of the central molecular zone (CMZ). The CMZ, according to a study presented at the Protostars and Planets VII conference in 2023, is the most extreme star-forming environment in the galaxy, characterized by high densities, temperatures, pressures, turbulent motions, and strong magnetic fields.

Dust between Earth and the CMZ obscures visible light, but astronomers have been able to successfully break through this barrier with observations relying on infrared, radio, and some X-ray emissions, according to the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

The recent observation of Sagittarius C is just one of these success stories, taking X-ray data from Chandra and the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton mission, along with radio data from the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. With this data, astronomers visualized the blob of X-ray emission, which is located about 26,000 light-years from Earth.

Remnants of a Supernova

The blob at Sagittarius C is embedded within a bubble, or shell, of gas that was previously noticed from observations by NASA’s now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy. This bubble contains ionized hydrogen, meaning hydrogen atoms that have been stripped of their electrons by intense ultraviolet radiation from young stars — bright, dense clouds of ionized gas like this one are called H II regions.

The brightness of the blob and the presence of the expanding shell indicate that it might have been left behind by a core-collapse supernova, which is when a massive star collapses in on itself at the end of its life. If it really is a supernova remnant, then it is expanding at about two million miles per hour and is at least 1,700 years old, according to a statement on the study.

The H II region and the blob may share a common origin; the researchers involved with the study suggest that the blob could represent material outflowing from the H II region, but one shortcoming with this interpretation is that the blob is much brighter by comparison.

Searching for Synthesized Elements

When a massive star collapses into a supernova, a wide array of elements is synthesized. These synthesized elements are thrown into interstellar space, and millions or billions of years later, the debris may start to coalesce to form new stars, according to Las Cumbres Observatory.

The research team that found the blob at Sagittarius C, therefore, tried searching for key elements that would have been produced by a supernova. While they didn't find significant enhancement of elements in the blob, they propose that the debris may have already mixed with the surrounding gas.

The researchers bring up alternative explanations for the blob, but ultimately refute them — one is that strong winds may have impacted the shell surrounding the H II region, but this scenario doesn't match the X-ray temperature in the hot gas. They also write that while it could be related to a collection of massive stars in the region, this explanation is unlikely because the blob is more than 10 times brighter than the X-ray emission of large, known clusters of massive stars.

Read More: Potential Ice on the Moon Is Good News for Lunar Exploration or Habitation

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Illustration of Venus and Earth, as part of an upcoming celestial summit

Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, and the Crescent Moon Will Stage a Rare Celestial Summit in Mid-June 2026

A collage of images from this week's featured stories

Rare Antelope Species Spotted, Strange Particle Behavior, Cannibalistic Single-Celled Organism, and an Anti-Aging Drug's Strange Side Effect

distant nebulas in space

The Great Attractor Is Drawing the Milky Way at 1.3 Million Miles per Hour — What Does It Mean for Our Galaxy?

pulsing magnetic field around a hot Jupiter exoplanet

Astronomers Accidentally Uncover Magnetic Fields on Alien Worlds That May Help Protect Their Atmospheres

A meteorite streaking through a blue and cloudy sky

Meteor Over New England Triggers Boom Equal to 300 Tons of TNT

red dwarf star in space

Red Dwarf Stars May Devour Rocky Planets, Showing Unexpected Lithium Levels

Image of 20 nearby protoplanetary disks from ALMA

Cosmic Dust Around Young Stars Could Reveal How to Weigh Newborn Planets

full micromoon

The Rare Blue Micromoon of May 2026 Is About To Peak — How to Catch This Smaller Full Moon 

a large solar flare

NASA and ESA Track Record-Breaking 19-Day Solar Radio Burst

Astronauts eating and drinking on a long mission

Customized Nutritional Drinks May One Day Help Fuel Astronauts Who Travel to Mars

asteroid coming to Earth

Asteroid 2026 JH2 Is On the Verge of Passing Earth, Only a Few Days After Being Discovered

blue interstellar dust

Antarctic Ice Reveals Earth May Be Traveling Through Ancient Supernova Dust

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe