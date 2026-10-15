A Blood Test That Could Detect Breast Cancer as Early as Stage I Has Started Clinical Trials

For more than 300,000 women in the U.S. each year, a breast cancer diagnosis changes the shape of everyday life. Appointments fill the calendar, treatment decisions take priority, and questions about what comes next can be difficult to put aside. Finding cancer early on can offer more treatment options — but getting a clear answer isn’t always straightforward.

Researchers at USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Keck Medicine of USC, are investigating whether a blood test could help clarify breast cancer findings sooner. A new clinical trial will evaluate whether the blood test can work alongside mammograms to detect breast cancer as early as Stage I.

“Our hope is to determine whether this test can provide more information about breast cancer screening and detection, particularly during the stages of the disease when it may be easier to treat,” said principal investigator Anastasia Martynova in a press release.

A Blood Test for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Mammograms remain the mainstay of breast cancer screening, but an unusual finding doesn’t always come with an immediate explanation and often leaves patients waiting for additional scans, a biopsy, or a follow-up appointment. To tell whether an abnormality is cancer or not, doctors rely on tests to distinguish cancer from changes that aren’t dangerous.

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The experimental blood test could potentially contribute information during that process by searching for microscopic evidence of disease circulating beyond the breast.

That possibility is currently being tested in the Phase 1 clinical trial, with hopes that the blood test could significantly change the future of breast cancer diagnosis.

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How the Liquid Biopsy Looks for Cancer

Liquid biopsies already have a role in cancer care, often helping clinicians track treatment or investigate whether a diagnosed cancer has returned. Many search for fragments of DNA shed by cancer cells.

Finding those fragments can become especially challenging when a tumor is small, as there simply may not be enough detectable material.

The new approach broadens the search. It looks for rare cancer-associated cells and tumor-associated large extracellular vesicles (L-EVs). Despite “large” appearing in their name, these are tiny particles released by cancer cells that can reach the bloodstream early in the disease.

Preliminary research suggests these circulating signals may also offer clues about interactions between cancer and its surroundings.

“These particles could potentially give doctors an additional sign of cancer, especially at early stages when other tests might not be able to detect it,” explained Martynova.

What the Breast Cancer Trial Will Measure

Participants will provide two blood samples a year apart, and researchers will compare the findings with patients’ diagnoses to assess accuracy. Encouraging phase 1 results would lead to a larger phase 2 trial.

The team is also exploring possible uses for people with limited screening access.

“If the test is shown to be effective, it could offer an additional screening option for women who face barriers to mammography, such as those who live in remote areas where access to screening services is limited. It could also have potential applications for women who have undergone a mastectomy, for whom mammograms are no longer an option,” said co-investigator Amanda M. Woodworth.

For now, the blood test remains investigational and cannot replace mammograms or breast biopsies. Its promise is an additional source of evidence — one that might eventually help doctors and patients move from an uncertain feeling toward a clearer answer.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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