A Blood Test Could One Day Detect Over 50 Types of Cancer — What That Means for Cancer Care

What if you could detect early-stage cancer with a single blood test? A new screening tool claims to do exactly that by picking up abnormal DNA fragments circulating in the bloodstream.

According to the manufacturer, the blood sample could be used to detect more than 50 types of cancer, including breast, prostate, and lung — the three leading cancers in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute.

If successful, it has the potential to shake up cancer care, resulting in better outcomes for patients. After all, the earlier a cancer is detected, the higher the likelihood that treatment will be successful. However, the results of trials to date have been mixed.

This is what we know about the test so far and what it could mean for cancer screening moving forward.

How Exactly Does the Cancer Blood Test Work?

Traditionally, screenings focus on one particular type of cancer, whether that is a Pap smear for cervical cancer, a PSA test for prostate cancer, or a mammogram for breast cancer. Add to that, there are only a handful of different cancers for which standard screening tests are available in the first place. According to the American Cancer Society, almost half of cancers diagnosed in the U.S. are cancers that have no recommended screening test.

The Galleri ® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, or simply Galleri ® blood test, claims to detect more than 50 types of cancers and works by identifying atypical DNA fragments in the blood. This is because cancer cells, like all cells, release DNA fragments after they die. Those from cancer cells display a distinctive pattern or fingerprint, which is picked up during the test. And because the specific pattern or fingerprint provides clues to its origin, it may even be possible to identify the origin of any cancer present.

A positive result would require additional testing to confirm whether or not it is a “true positive” and to issue an official diagnosis.

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Has the Galleri Blood Test Been FDA-Approved?

The FDA has not yet approved the blood test. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) states that multi-cancer detection (MCD) tests, including the Galleri blood test, have not been FDA-approved. However, because some are available as lab-developed tests, clinicians can order them.

The NCI states, “The potential of MCD tests is exciting”, while cautioning, “We do not know if using the current MCD tests available to the public to detect possible cancers is more likely to cause harm than benefit.”

What Research Says About the Galleri Blood Test

The research to date is mixed, with a study involving symptomatic patients, published in The Lancet Oncology, finding it was better at detecting cancer that had progressed — an approximately 24 percent sensitivity for stage I versus 95 percent for stage IV, and an overall sensitivity of 66.3 percent.

Meanwhile, initial results from a larger trial conducted with the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) and published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology failed to meet its primary objective, finding no significant difference in the number of late-stage (stage III and stage IV) diagnoses among asymptomatic participants who were administered the test during their annual screening versus those who were not.

Still, there were some positives. The trial took place over three years and involved three annual screenings. In the second and third rounds of testing, there were fewer stage IV cancers and more stage I-III cancers detected among those who took the test, suggesting it could help detect cancer earlier.

“The stage 4 reduction is clinically meaningful because for many cancers there is a real gulf in outlook between a stage 4 diagnosis and one caught earlier,” Professor Charles Swanton, Co-Chief Investigator for the NHS-Galleri trial and a lung cancer doctor, said in a statement. “The hope is that for more patients the conversation can be about treating cancer with curative intent rather than managing it palliatively.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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