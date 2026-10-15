A 75,000-Year-Old Neanderthal May Be the Earliest Known Victim of a Wooden Spear Attack 

A lower front tooth from a Neanderthal who lived about 75,000 years ago in what is now Iraqi Kurdistan had split lengthwise, leaving only half behind. The person kept using it as tartar crept over the break and wear polished the biting edge, so some time before the wound that likely killed them, they had already survived another.

The remains of this Neanderthal, known as Shanidar A, hint at how others may have treated them in life and death. A new study in Scientific Reports describes what looks like a spear wound, which the University of Cambridge says could be the earliest known case of one hominin killing another with a wooden spear. Yet the person had survived a severe facial injury, perhaps because others cared for them, a sign that the care and violence we see today also shaped Neanderthal lives.

“They were someone’s son, daughter, partner, parent, relative, and it’s an immense privilege to study their skeleton, whether they died recently or tens of thousands of years ago,” Emma Pomeroy, the study’s lead author, told Discover.

Read More: Neanderthals Faced a Genetic Crisis During the Ice Age, Setting the Stage for Their Extinction

Returning to Shanidar Cave’s Neanderthals

Ralph Solecki’s team found 10 Neanderthals at Shanidar Cave in the 1950s, including a man who was probably blind in one eye and partly deaf. His right arm was partly amputated and likely paralyzed, and he had arthritis. Solecki argued that there was evidence that pointed to others who had cared for him.

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The Cambridge team returned to investigate in 2015 with newer techniques, not expecting to find more skeletons, Pomeroy said, but they uncovered Shanidar A.

The team also found Shanidar Z, another Neanderthal whose remains lay above Shanidar A. For excavation director Graeme Barker, that discovery captured the wonder of the work.

“It is astonishing that Shanidar Z lay there in the cave for 75,000 years, through all the great events of human history from then to now, and amazingly we were lucky enough and privileged enough to find her,” he told Discover.

Tracing the Wound to a Spear

Shanidar A’s left shoulder blade had an almost round hole about 0.6 inches across, already there when the team uncovered the bone, so digging hadn’t caused it. The sediment held no tunnel that a root or burrowing insect would have left.

A microscope and CT scans showed no healing, and cracks spreading from the hole suggested the bone broke around the time Shanidar A died. Pieces of bone lay beneath it, one of which fit back into the opening. Their positions, along with the hole’s sloped edge, indicated that something had passed through the chest from front to back.

The round shape pointed to a wooden spear, since stone points usually leave longer or more angular holes.

The wound would have pierced a lung and possibly major vessels, probably killing Shanidar A quickly, the study says. The spot and the force needed point toward a "kill shot," though a hunting accident remains possible.

What Shanidar A Lived Through

Various views of the mandibular left lateral incisor, split longitudinally. Views of the tooth, from left to right: top (chewing surface), bottom (root end). Middle: toward the front of the dental arch (mesial), toward the lips (labial), toward the back of the dental arch (distal), and toward the tongue (lingual). (Image Credit: Emma Pomeroy)

After the injury to their face, Shanidar A likely struggled to eat and communicate, and the researchers think others may have helped them recover. That help may have extended to how they were treated after death; their body was apparently placed behind a boulder — the earliest of at least five Neanderthals left in that small space. Returning to the same spot to leave their dead shows it most likely meant something to them.

A flash flood later swept most of the skeleton away, but the boulder shielded the hand, its fingers still bent at the knuckles.

“Shanidar A highlights the good and bad facets of human [behavior] — care and violence — which we are acutely aware of in the world around us, and shows us how deep those are in our evolutionary history,” Pomeroy told Discover.

Barker called Neanderthals “another way of being human.”

“They remind us that whilst they did not survive and we have done (so far), we are not the unique human species — they teach us humility!” he said to Discover.

Read More: From DNA to the Fossil Record, Here's Why We Have a Good Idea of What Neanderthals Looked Like

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