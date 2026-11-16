A 6,000-Year-Old Tooth Reveals the Changes in One Forager's Diet as Farming Reached Denmark

The man known as Rødhals Man was buried in a heap of oyster and cockle shells, the leftovers of the seafood that had fed him as a child, yet the chemistry in one of his teeth shows that by his teens his plate had started to include food from land.

He gets his name from the shell heap on the Danish island of Sejerø where islanders found his skeleton in 1956, and a team reports in Antiquity that he lived nearly 6,000 years ago, around the time farmers first reached the islands.

Within his lifetime, the world around him began to change, and his teeth show how he changed with it. Farming, one of the biggest shifts in how people have ever lived, was reaching the islands, and the boy raised on fish and shellfish grew into a man whose meals probably included farmed food, which reseachers think makes him the most recent person found in Denmark whose DNA shows entirely hunter-gatherer ancestry and a mostly seafood diet.

“What was it like to live through such a momentous, irreversible transition, seeing the archipelago where for centuries your ancestors had lived by fishing transformed by the arrival of a new group of people?” co-author John Meadows said in a press release. “Was this a threat or an opportunity? What were the risks of engaging with the incomers, and the opportunity costs of not doing so? Was there any realistic alternative?”

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The Rødhals Man: A Forager in the Age of Farmers

For years his skeleton seemed to belong to two eras at once, since his DNA and diet said hunter-fisher while his radiocarbon dates fell in the early farming age, and even after the team corrected for the way seafood makes bones look older, they still put his death most likely between about 5,800 and 5,900 years ago, around when cattle and sheep first show up in the islands, so the oddity wasn’t a mistake but a forager who really did live through the arrival of farming.

His grave told a similar story, with two large stones set against his body like a frame and none of the ochre staining common in other local forager graves, and beside his ribs lay a bone knife that a museum worker later threw out, though it could have been an archer’s wrist guard, a type of object linked to early farmers.

Read More: Ancient Dental Plaque Reveals Osaka Commoners Ate Prized Fish and Taboo Meat

A Tooth That Recorded His Changing Meals

To follow what he ate, the team turned to a tooth, slicing one premolar into thin layers that each hold the chemical signatures of what he was eating as that layer formed, so his diet reads like a timeline.

The earliest layers show a boy eating shellfish, flatfish, and eel from shallow water, and from about age 11 his meals drifted toward fish from deeper channels, such as cod and haddock. Then in his teens and adulthood, land food rose, a mix that for a long stretch set him apart from every other hunter-gatherer in the team’s Danish records, though the sea never stopped feeding him.

The chemistry can’t say whether that land food came from farms or from more hunting and gathering, but he left no sign of the freshwater fish inland foragers usually ate, so he probably wasn’t just foraging farther inland, and the researchers argue he was probably eating farmed food or at least spending time near the people who grew it.

A Man Between Two Ways of Life

The skeleton offers at least a partial answer to Meadows’s earlier questions about how he handled the newcomers.

“He did not fully embrace the farmers’ lifestyle, or run away from them, but adopted some components of farmer culture while maintaining the way of life of his indigenous ancestors,” he said in the press release.

The authors suggest Denmark’s fish-rich waters fed so many foragers that farming took more than 1,000 years to spread across the country after reaching the lands south of the Baltic.

“It is only one person’s story, and only one generation,” lead author Anders Fischer said, “but … give us hope that we will eventually understand the choices, or fate, of any children and grandchildren of Rødhals Man.”

Read More: Medieval Farmers Kept Their Cattle Alive Longer Than Expected, Until Horses Took Over

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