skip to main content

A 40-Foot-Long SpaceX Rocket Piece Is About to Slam Into the Moon — Here's What to Expect From the Impact

Learn about the SpaceX rocket piece that is going to crash into the Moon on Aug. 5, 2026, and find out what might be visible from the impact. 

Written byJack Knudson
| 4 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Illustration of a heavy starship in low-Earth orbit
Heavy starship in low-Earth orbit, not associated with Falcon 9. (Image Credit: Paopano/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Amateur astronomers will want to keep their eyes peeled for a rare sight on the Moon come Aug. 5, 2026. That’s because it might be possible to see the aftermath of an accidental impact on the Moon’s surface. And what’s crashing into the Moon isn’t an asteroid — it’s a chunk of a SpaceX rocket that’s nearly as tall as a five-story building.

Back in January 2025, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched two lunar lander missions to the Moon: Blue Ghost and Hakuto-R. Fast forward to today, and the rocket’s upper stage, the section that helped propel the landers into their orbits, is on a collision course with the Moon after spending the past year in space.

The Falcon 9 upper stage is expected to hit the Moon at around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 5,400 MPH, giving astronomers a chance to watch an artificial impact unfold in real-time.

“We hope to understand more about the dynamics of impact processes on the Moon, especially to understand more about natural meteoroids which we don’t know the properties of independently,” Benjamin Fernando, a postdoctoral fellow at Los Alamos National Laboratory and one of a recent arXiv paper's study authors, told Discover.

Predicting an Impact on the Moon

After the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, four of its components split apart from each other in space: Blue Ghost, Hakuto-R, a payload canister that held the landers together, and the rocket’s upper stage.

Blue Ghost landed on the Moon on March 2, 2025, while Hakuto-R crashed after an unsuccessful landing attempt on June 5, 2025. The payload canister re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on March 15, 2025, as a bright meteor near the border between Argentina and Chile.

That left the upper stage. Bill Gray, an independent astronomer who has been tracking the upper stage, said in a statement that it kept orbiting Earth, but ultimately didn’t re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. Gray ended up making the prediction that it would impact the Moon on Aug. 5, 2026, computing its orbit with his own software.

The upper stage — possibly having a mass of around 4 and a half tons if its propellant is spent — will impact the lunar surface near the Einstein crater, on the sunlit side of the Moon.

According to an arXiv paper released on July 17, 2026, in which researchers outlined how the impact will likely go down, amateur astronomers ideally need to be in a dark area to catch the impact. Those in South America and the eastern U.S. and Canada will have the best chance to observe the impact.

Read More: NASA Unveils Roadmap for Permanent Moon Base and Increased Missions to the Moon

Watching for a Flash and Plume

When the upper stage impacts the Moon, astronomers will be looking for two visual signs through telescopes: an impact flash and an ejecta plume.

In a situation like this, the impact flash normally comes first. But the researchers behind the July 17 arXiv paper wrote that the flash will likely not be easy to detect.

One reason is that the impact is occurring on the sunlit side. But the researchers also note that the brightness of an impact flash depends largely on the velocity of whatever’s impacting the Moon. Compared to the upper stage’s 5,400 MPH, meteoroids typically travel at speeds between 45,000 and 160,000 MPH before hitting the Moon, according to NASA.

Because the upper stage is traveling much slower than a meteoroid would, its impact flash won’t be as intense, and it will only last under a second. The brightness will also depend on the orientation of the upper stage upon impact, as well as the material it impacts (lunar regolith or bedrock).

While the impact flash may or may not be visible to astronomers, the ejecta plume will be easier to observe.

A separate arXiv study published on July 27, 2026 simulated how the plume could behave, estimating that a vertical column of ejecta could extend as high as roughly 46 to 62 miles above the impact point. The researchers wrote that the plume could potentially be visible, and that the impact spot may be bright enough to see against the dark sky.

A Rare Lunar Research Opportunity

The crater made by the upper stage impact won’t be visible from Earth, but there are plans to observe it with orbiting spacecraft, like NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. According to the July 17 arXiv paper, the crater is expected to have a diameter of around 88 feet and a depth of around 16 feet.

The paper’s researchers said that the lunar material disrupted by the impact could be excavated and imaged later on. They also emphasized that this impact event presents a prime opportunity to understand how impacts on the Moon contribute to critical seismic data, an important factor in studies of the Moon’s inner structure.

For most, one question probably remains: Should we be worried at all about this lunar impact? Fortunately, Gray wrote that there’s nothing to worry about — the only potential concern is that ejecta could hit other spacecraft, but this is only a slight risk. However, when humans do make it back to the Moon in the coming years, potential impacts could turn into more of an issue.

Read More: Hectic Mini-Moon Collisions in the Early Solar System Produced the Grains Packed Inside Meteorites

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
a collection of images corresponding to the weekly stories

Five Cups of Coffee a Day Deemed Safe, a New Side Effect of GLP-1 Medications, and an Upcoming Double Astronomical Event

Jupiter and its moon io

Gravitational Tug-of-War Turns up the Heat on Jupiter's Moon Io, Causing Underground Temperatures to Soar

several orange rings make up the Crescent of Mars

NASA's Psyche Flyby Captures "Rarely Seen Views of the Red Planet" as Mars Appears as a Thin Red Crescent

total solar eclipse blocking out the sun

A Total Solar Eclipse and the Perseids Meteor Shower Will Share the Sky in August 2026

rocky surface of Mars captured by Viking I

NASA's Viking I Landed on Mars 50 Years Ago and Transformed the Search for Life

Asteroid hitting Earth

The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid May Have Come From a Rare Class of Meteorites

Illustration of an asteroid, that could be a dark comet

An Obscure Asteroid Turns Out to Be a Dark Comet — a Mysterious Group of Hidden Comets 

a collection of images for the weekly stories featured

Long COVID May Injure the Brain's Dopamine System, the First Images of Shackleton's Last Ship, and A New Species of Monkey Discovered

Full moon and meteor shower illustration

A Full Moon May Hide the Faint Meteors of the 2026 Southern Delta Aquariids — Here's How to See Them Anyway

exoplanet LHS 1140 b by bright red star

Rocky Planet 48 Light-Years Away May Be First in a Habitable Zone With a Confirmed Atmosphere

Euclid view of the horsehead nebula

We’ve Barely Mapped the Observable Universe — but Human Curiosity Is Driving the Biggest Maps Ever Made

space probe voyager 1 in space

As Voyager 1 Nears a Historic Distance, NASA Continues Shutting Down Instruments

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe