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A 4,700-Year-Old Shipwreck Hailed as the World’s Oldest May Have Carried Goats and Been Bound for Troy

Learn how ancient pottery from a shipwreck off Turkey offers insight into Bronze Age trade and daily life at sea.

Written byAnastasia Scott
Updated 3 min read
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Packing a small boat for a long Bronze Age voyage, you probably would not think to bring a goat. Yet a clay jar with two holes in its side, found at a shipwreck off southern Turkey, may have been a churn, which would hint that the sailors carried goats and made their own butter or cheese at sea, according to the Turkish news agency DHA.

A study in the Journal of Maritime Archaeology, by Turkish researchers, documents a shipwreck near Kekova Island off Antalya that carried Early Bronze Age jars resembling types from the Levant, the region along the eastern Mediterranean coast, and suggests it was a small boat that sank while heading west. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has called it the world’s oldest shipwreck, although according to the BBC no timber from the ship remains, and its age rests on how the jars compare with pottery found in Egypt and elsewhere in the Middle East.

“In our ‘Blue Homeland,’ we are unearthing traces of the world’s oldest shipwreck. The amphoras, dating back 4,700 years, recovered during underwater excavations in Kekova, shed light on the deep-rooted history of maritime trade on the Anatolian coasts,” Ersoy said in a translated social media post reported by the DHA.

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What Researchers Found at Kekova


Akdeniz University researchers documented the wreck in 2024 during a survey of the Kekova area in Antalya province’s Demre district. It holds amphorae, which are clay storage jars, and some of the visible jars are broken.

According to the BBC, the wreck lies about 100 feet down with more than 30 jars scattered around it, and the boat is estimated at about 33 feet long. The amphorae have handles on the sides and flat bottoms, like Levantine jars from the same period. After mapping the wreck from photographs, the team brought up one jar in 2024 and another in 2025.

The two jars differ in clay, technique, and intended use, and one of them resembles the jars used to move farm goods such as wine or olive oil, with two parallel lines scratched into its upper part and a zigzag running across the middle.

The BBC reports that one of the archaeologists who examined the recovered jars saw a glossy residue in some that might be the olive oil, wine, or even tree resin. DHA says the ministry puts the jars at between 4,400 and 4,700 years old.

Read More: 2,200-Year-Old Ancient Roman Shipwreck Uncovers Hidden Repairs Across the Adriatic

Why the Jars Point to Long-Distance Trade

DHA reports that clay analysis points to workshops in the Jordan Valley, and that similar jars have turned up near the Egyptian pyramids at Giza, Saqqara, and Abusir, and at Troy and Crete. Researchers think the boat left a harbor somewhere along the Levantine coast and was bound for Troy or Crete, though that is a hypothesis.

Three stone anchors were found around the wreck, but the authors do not yet know whether any belong to it, though they resemble Bronze Age anchors from Crete, Cyprus, Anatolia, and the Levant. According to the BBC, the Kekova wreck is older than one near the Greek island of Dokos, which has been estimated at about 4,200 years old.

A Jar That May Show Life Aboard

Excavation began this year under the Antalya Museum Directorate with ministry permission, and the authors expect more of the wreck to turn up in deeper parts of the seabed, which is partly sandy and partly rocky. According to the BBC, researchers are still trying to identify what the jars held, and the jars brought up so far are being conserved.

Ersoy has said the recovered finds will be shown at a new museum of underwater archaeology in Antalya, which the BBC says is expected to open within months, putting jars that spent thousands of years on the seabed in front of visitors.

Read More: Ancient Bronze Ring Engraved with Alexandria’s Famous Lighthouse Found in Sunken Royal Ruins

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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